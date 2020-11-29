Holiday gifts for the cyclist who has everything

What to get the cyclist with luxurious taste? If your cyclist values quality and craftsmanship in a product these premium holiday gifts will be sure to impress them.

Yeti Roadie 24 hard cooler ($280)

The internal dimensions of the Yeti Roadie 24 hard cooler are 31.8 cm × 33.7 cm × 27.6 cm. But what do those figures really mean? Well, Yeti says that’s enough space for 18 cans of beer using a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio by volume. How precise! This cooler will keep post-ride essentials cool at the trailhead

Shimano S-Phyre RC902 ($600)

The Shimano S-Phyre RC902 shoes are the Japan-based company’s premier road shoes. Their ultra-stiff outsoles optimize power transfer to the pedals. The Boa dials with their multiple lacing patterns make for an excellent fit. The new heel cup has improved the hold at the back.

Tissot T-Race Cycling Tour De France 2020 Special Edition watch ($675)

Tissot has been supporting cycling for years, from the track to the Tour de France. The Tissot T-Race Cycling Tour De France 2020 Special Edition watch brings that link back to the Swiss company. It features the yellow of the GC leader at the Tour as well as brake-lever-inspired buttons.

Exposure Lights Six Pack Mk11 light ($775) and Zenith Mk1 ($475)

Oh, this is a bright idea. Really bright. The Exposure Lights Six Pack Mk11 light can cast a whopping 3,600 lumens on the trail. But it doesn’t do so indiscriminately. It has sensors, so it ups the lumens when you are descending quickly, and lowers the output when you are slogging up a hill. The Exposure Lights Zenith Mk1 attaches to a helmet. All that a rider needs to do to cycle through its settings is to tap it. The Zenith can put out 2,000 lumens ahead of the bike.

Mariposa F40/M50 stool ($1,650 in blue with Mariposa stripes)

Mariposa, which makes custom steel bikes in Toronto, connected with the design firm Fig40 in 2019. The pair came up with the elegant F40/M50 stool. Just like a Mariposa bike, the stool is built from tubes and lugs. The seat is made from a material you won’t find on a bike: oak.