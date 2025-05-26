How to choose between Assos’s top-end road bib shorts

I started by trying on both bib shorts to see if I could tell the difference. After having the Assos Equipe RS Schtradivari S11 for close to a full season, I got the R level shorts a few months ago. I knew, on paper, how the two garments compared. But would I notice the differences between the company’s top end bibs and the recently released second-level shorts? The first test was simply a fitting. I reminded myself what the RS felt like, then I put on the R. Had I been blindfolded, I would have been hard-pressed to tell one from the other. The material and fit are the same. Maybe, maybe, the new R felt a bit more compressive because it was fresh out of the box. Maybe. I vowed to explore the differences further. Whatever was covering my seat, I’d get to the bottom of it.

Assos RS and R levels, and the strange RSR

Assos launched the S11 line of performance cycling clothing in February 2024. Don’t let the 11 fool you. The latest iteration of the company’s road racing kit is not the 11th for the S series. Assos tends to go with odd numbers. The previous lineup was S9. S7 was before that, and S5. Then you get to S2. (So much for the pattern.) I put many kilometres on a pair of S7 bibs with their amethyst insert. Assos usually comes out with a new colour for each new insert (“insert” never “chamois”).

RS denotes the top level of road racing gear. Next in line is R. My colleague uses a Shimano analogy to describe the kit lineups. RS is like Assos’s Dura-Ace, while R is Ultegra. I think it’s a comparison that is particularly apt. Like the groupsets, the clothing is almost identical in performance, especially when it comes to immediate on-bike impressions. Some differences reveal themselves over a long ride or even throughout a product’s lifetime. But, with both the components and the clothing, you definitely see that one series is noticeably more expensive than the other.

Where the Assos/Shimano analogy starts to break down is with the clothing company’s RSR designation. “RSR is on another level, another planet,” said Luca Zanasca, senior product development manager at Assos. “It’s for a niche segment of customers.” The pieces within RSR are more expensive and do use materials and technologies that can be more advanced than those in RS. For example, the material on the RSR S11 bibs is woven compared with the knit fabric of the RS and R. The woven textile is more expensive, is more compressive, dries more quickly, but is less breathable. When it comes to the performance gains offered by the RSR or RS/R, you’ll find tradeoffs. For most of us, the features of RS/R bib shorts are the ones that suit our rides the most.

What do the pros use?

So the pros on Tutor Pro Cycling must use the RSR kit, right? Well, Zanasca said it’s not that simple. Pros, such as Tudor Pro Cycling’s Marc Hirschi and Julian Alaphilippe, tend to don speedsuits more than bib shorts and jerseys during races. At the legs of these garments, Assos uses the same textile you’ll find on the RSR bibs, as well as the insert and cut or fit. When I spoke with Zanasca, he stressed the importance of the fit in both the speedsuit and the shorts. “You can have the most expensive textiles or the most aerodynamic textiles in your jersey or shorts or whatever, but if the fit doesn’t work very well, it’s a waste of energy and the time spent on the items,” he said.

What the R and RS have in common

Both the R and RS shorts are built with the same textile: what Assos calls Type.911. The material was not only designed for its muscle-supporting compression, but for its durability. That’s a key feature. The bibs are made to last a few years. “We say from 10,000 to 20,000 km,” Zanasca said. “I always suggest a range because if someone rides in the rain or on gravel, that time in the saddle is always much harder than riding on flat, dry roads. There are a lot of variables. We might try to reduce the material’s weight for the next generation, but as you try to reduce the weight, Lycra becomes more transparent. It’s not nice to see through the textiles.”

Amen.

For the back straps, the two bib shorts have the same design and materials. This setup, combined with the Type.911 textile of the main part of the shorts, allowed Assos to forgo its rollBar feature. You’ll recall the rollBar of the previous generation of RS and that you can see on some other shorts in the company’s lineup (endurance shorts, especially). It sees the back straps attached well below the waist, closer to the top of the glutes. Designers adopted this design to ensure the insert remained in a consistent and stable position throughout any long ride. A shifting chamois ultimately leads to discomfort and more fatigue. In the case of the R and RS S11, the bibs have a more conventional attachment point for the back straps. The new straps are part of the reason Assos could go with a more conventional looking strap design. Type.911 plays a role, too. The compression the material provides, even as it gets slammed by sweat, helps Assos meet its goals for keeping the insert in just the right spot as riding conditions get tougher and tougher. That’s a feat Zanasca said wouldn’t be possible with more traditional bib short materials.

Returning to what the pros wear: on training rides, it’s bib shorts. For that reason, Assos had to find a way to remove the rollBar from the back side of the bibs. That’s prime real estate for a sponsor’s logo, such as Tudor.

The differences between the Equip R and RS S11

Check out the R shorts from the side. There’s one long smooth panel, but maybe not as smooth as it seems. On the same panel on the RS, you’ll see a seam around the hip. What’s with that extra bit of stitching? To my mind, a garment with fewer seams is a more refined one. I asked Zanasca about the extra seams on the RS.

“With the R, when you’re upright you notice that everything works, it’s perfect, it’s nice,” he said. “But when you’re on the bike, the story is completely different.” You can see in the photos what Zanasca means. At my hip, the R’s material bunches up ever so slightly. “You have to reduce the material at the hip area to stay more comfortable. Also, the seam on the RS is connected to the work we do with the pro teams and what you see on the RapidFire skinsuit, which is extreme. There you don’t want a wrinkle, otherwise you lose 1 per cent of speed or aerodynamics. Probably, the first time you saw that technology was with Stefan Küng in Tokyo 2021.”

So much goes into such a small seam.

Another component of the shorts, and a central one for Assos, is the insert. Like the side panel, the R’s chamois is a bit smoother than the RS’s. In fact, the RS insert has holes in it. I know from speaking with bike frame designers that any time you put a hole in something, you add to its complexity (think a storage door on the down tube of a carbon-fibre bike). A foam insert is no different.

Both the R and RS inserts have multiple layers, the same thickness (9 mm) and the same amount of support, but, to put it rather simply, more of the layers within the RS have holes in them. These gaps lead to better cooling and comfort especially toward the front of the chamois. Zanasca directed me to the holes at the bottom layer of the RS insert. “That part was super difficult because we spent, I think, two winter training camps in Mallorca trying to identify the ideal position in that area. That’s where the ischial bones are. There’s a lot of weight in that 20-cm area.” The position of the sit bones varies from rider to rider, so Zanasca and his team had to ensure that their design worked with the widest range of riders. The effects of these holes, their ability to cool and help with evaporation of sweat are much more subtle and the perforations toward the front.

The price difference

Price is an easy difference to spot. The Assos Equipe RS Schtradivari S11 bib shorts are $360. The Assos Equipe R S11 bib shorts are $280. And, if you’re curious, RSR S11 are $520.

The Assos Equip R S11 jersey

Throughout my testing of the bib shorts, I had the Equipe R S11 jersey. It’s great. The race-snug top keeps me cool on warm rides. The pockets have what Assos calls “lids” for holding ride essentials in place. They do the trick.

Here, I won’t be comparing the R jersey with the RS. I haven’t gotten my hands on the top-tier model yet. I do know that unlike with the bib shorts, the jerseys don’t share materials. The RS jersey is built with higher-tech threads.

Which Assos Equip S11 bib short should you get? Or, why I don’t worry about the differences between the R and RS

Remember my simple try-on test with the shorts and how I had a hard time detecting any differences? Well, that continued on the road. This past April, on a trip to California, I rode the shorts on back-to-back long days. On each day, whether I was sporting the R or the RS, the shorts performed excellently. I have a few thoughts on performance similarities of the two sets of bibs.

The bulk of the differences between the R and RS are in the inserts. You can’t really see what sets them apart. “But the work behind it all is huge,” Zanasca said. The RS are more expensive simply because of all the research that went into the chamois. I found each insert equally supportive and comfortable. I think I’d have to ride them in hotter conditions to detect their differences. My hunch is that the lovely April weather in California wasn’t enough to push the inserts to their thermoregulating extremes.

Another way to look at both shorts is by returning to the bike-component analogy. If you want flawless shifting, you can pick either Dura-Ace or Ultegra. If you want to save some weight for a price, then go with Dura-Ace. With both the R and RS shorts, you get equally durable and compressive race fits and excellent kilometre-after-kilometre support from their inserts. If you want a bib that’s a bit faster and offers better cooling over the long haul, you can have it, if you pay more.

What’s important is not what the R doesn’t have in comparison with the RS, but just how close the second-level bib shorts are to their top-end sibling. The R can be your entry into Assos’s racing clothing. It’s something you’ll be happy to ride all summer, like I will.

Produced in partnership with Assos