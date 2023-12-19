How to layer for spring and fall riding

I’m a morning guy. I always have to do my ride first thing–whether I am going to the office or not. I am not the kind of guy who waits “until it’s warmer.” So that means I need to be ready to go when it may be a bit chillier. If I leave the house at 8 a.m., and it’s 8 C, it’s almost certainly going to be several degrees warmer a few hours later.

In those temps, the ideal outfit is a long sleeve jersey and vest on top, with bibs and leg warmers. A cap is also useful for those temps, giving just a bit of extra warmth, yet easily stowed when it warms up. A buff or bandana is also an easy hack. Start your ride with a cycling cap and buff, once it gets a little warmer, you can remove them and you won’t risk overheating. Just like a vest, it’s another thing that you can throw in your backpocket if you get cold again. If you live in a hilly or mountainous area, a cap and vest are a must not only in the spring, but the summer too. You will find yourself removing the vest and cap as you climb, unzipping your long sleeve jersey–but by the top you’ll be sweaty, just in time for the descent to chill you. By throwing the vest and cap back on for the descent, it will prevent you from shivering. By using leg warmers with your shorts, you also have more versatility than a pair of bib tights. If it warms up midday, you’ll be very uncomfortable wearing big tights. Being able to take off the leg warmers adds versatility for an enjoyable ride.

Base layer

A proper base layer can make a big difference in comfort. Wicking away moisture when you might be wearing both a jersey or jacket, as well as a vest, is crucial to staying dry and comfortable. By varying the baselayer, the rest of your outfit can stay pretty much the same throughout most conditions you are likely to encounter during the spring and fall. The goal is to ensure that you stay warm, but not overheat.

The first decision is between a short sleeve or long. If the temperature is over 12 when you start, you may want to stick with a short sleeve base layer under your long-sleeve jersey and vest. If it’s chillier, stick with the longer sleeve. Remember, even if you heat up with the long-sleeve, there’s always the option of modulating your body temperature by removing the vest–or simply unzipping it (and some of the long-sleeve, accordingly.) By the way, if you’re riding in colder conditions, this winter guide can help you with temps between 2 – 8 C.

Both the short and long sleeve Assos Spring Fall SS Skin Layer combines carbon and polypropylene yarns to efficiently draw moisture away from your body, ensuring day-long dryness. The base layer’s fit is optimized by seamless side panels so it’s comfortable.

Assos Spring Fall SS skin layer, $135

Jersey

Now that you have sorted out your base layer, next up is a long sleeve jersey. If it’s a sunny and warmer-than-usual spring day, you could always opt for a short sleeve summer weight jersey and arm warmers, as well as the vest. You’ll have additional options if you get hot–especially if you’re climbing. Roll down the arm warmers, or take them off and stash in pockets. You can keep the vest on for wind protection, zipped up or slightly unzipped.

But most of the time a long sleeve jersey will be more comfortable. The Assos Men’s Spring/Fall LS Jersey is a good example of what to look for. Comfortable and well-fitting, featuring an elastic waist that will be snug but avoids pinching your stomach. Three pockets at the are sewn into the back of the jersey, but the folds in them means that your phone or wallet will stay dry if the roads are wet.

There is reflective material on the back of the top, and even a place to hang your eyewear on the side of the right arm. Although it has a slim cut, the jersey’s construction is such that it won’t feel tight or bunched up if you wear a thicker base layer, or even an additional short jersey, underneath. On the women’s side, the Uma GT Spring Fall LS Jersey C2 offers similar comfort and moisture-wicking tech. Created to be less restrictive to allow layering, the jersey has comfortable sleeves and hem without a plethora of stitching. A warm double-walled collar and fleece lining ensure you’ll be comfortable at the start of those cold mornings or evening rides.

Assos Spring/Fall jersey, $260

Assos Uma GT Spring Fall LS Jersey C2 jersey, $260

Vest

The vest is a crucial element to spring and fall riding. A vest will cut the wind, as well as offer some additional neck protection. It’s the ultimate climate control when you’re out on the road. Covering up an exposed neck will create a surprising increase in heat and comfort. And just like using a bandana or buff, simply unzipping it to your chest can dramatically increase cooling. The Mille GTS Spring Fall Vest C2 has windproof material on the front, but it’s still breathable on the back.

The AIRBLOCK.888 fabric on the front of the vest will protect you from any spray from your front wheel, as well as the wind. Reflective elastic ensures you’ll be seen, and the armholes do not have hems–so you can reduce volume and friction when it’s worn overtop your jersey. The high-stretch textiles render bulky waist elastics and armhole hems unnecessary. The best part about a vest it is super compact, so when it warms up it’s easy to stash in your pocket. Likewise, it makes for good insurance to bring along just in case.

Assos Spring/Fall vest C2, $260

Bibs

The Mille GTS Spring Fall Bibs has a slightly thicker construction compared to summer shorts, ensuring warmth on chilly days. Despite the added insulation, they remain breathable and lightweight, making them ideal for damp or rainy weather. Assos uses a warp-knit material, RX Evo for the legs and rear panel, slightly thicker than a summer bib–a medium-weight thermal fabric. Despite its close fit and impressive stretch, there is no sense of restriction, making the process of putting on and taking off the garment seamless and comfortable. The front area by groin uses RX Evo Light, featuring slightly less insulation for increased breathability. The bibs use Assos’s well-known GoldenGate design that you’ll see on the race-oriented shorts. The stitching secures the pad to specific areas of the shorts, creating a unique fit for the chamois that conforms to your undersides.

Assos Mille GTS Spring Fall bibs, $305

Leg warmers

Covering up your legs is a must when it’s beneath 15 degrees. I was always taught that always under 16 you should wear leg warmers, but maybe that’s if you’re a super skinny pro. Either way, protecting your knees and ankles is important in the spring.

Achieving full-leg protection in cooler conditions can sometimes be a bit of a balancing act between overheating and staying warm. Assos’s Spring Fall Leg Warmers EVO, uses high stretch and comfortable compression, so you’ll stay warm and comfortable on those brisk mornings or evenings. The leg warmers use seamless construction so there are no annoying ridges where the panels meet. Comfortable and well-fitting, and it won’t affect your pedal stroke.

Assos Spring Fall leg warmers, $82

Accessories

There’s nothing worse than cold hands on a spring ride. The Spring Fall Gloves Evo by Assos ensure good grip and fit, while keeping your hands warm. The insides on the gloves feature soft and secure pressure pads. The anatomical fit will feel like a second skin, and the tips of the gloves will still allow you to operate your smartphone or head unit. The lack of wind proofing is actually a benefit at these temps. It strikes a better balance between warmth and breathability, so no sweaty hands. In contrast to colder temps or wetter conditions. A longer cuff means it can fit under your jersey or jacket and there won’t be any holes in your sleeve for cold air to sneak in. If you decide mid-ride to take them off and stuff them in your pocket, the pull tab makes it easy. Also, a handy snot wipe is key in those brisk rides.

Assos Spring Fall Gloves Evo, $100

Rain cap

Using the same fabric as on Assos’s rain jackets, the Assos Rain Cap completes your head-to-toe spring or fall outfit.

The brim will shield you from rain, and the light elastic around the side of the hat ensures a tight fit that will fit seamlessly under your helmet. The hat has a stretchy and comfortable feel to it, and with the 3-layer waterproof shell, you will stay dry if the heavens open up.

Rain cap, $62