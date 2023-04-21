Just launched: Rapha’s EF Education Pro Team kit

The bright pink EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team kit that Vermilion, Alta.’s Alison Jackson rode to victory at the Paris-Roubaix Femmes isn’t just for the pros anymore.

On Friday, Rapha released both EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost 2023 team kits, so you can sport the same gear as your EF Pro Cycling favourite. And you can get the same aero advantage that Richard Carapaz had when he wore the kit first over the line at the Ecuadorian national championships.

The collection includes a new edition of their Pro Team Aero jerseys. The jersey is currently only available in the EF Pro Cycling colours, but will be joining Rapha’s main collection in 2024. The Aero jersey has an enhanced skin-tight fit, with improved aerodynamics and moisture control.

If you aren’t looking for the extra aero advantage, the EF Pro Cycling collection also features Rapha’s Pro Team Training jersey.

Both the men’s and women’s kits share the same distinctive pink colourway, with several shades of pink across the jerseys. The bib shorts are a traditional black, but with pink straps. Along with the jerseys and bib shorts, the collection also features a snood, cycling cap and Pro Team socks, so you can be decked out from head to toe just like the pros are.

There are also several off-bike accessories. The collection includes a bucket hat and musette, both in the same distinctive pink colourway. The hat and musette will be available soon, along with the cycling cap.

The jerseys, shorts, socks and snood will be available for purchase on Rapha’s website Friday. The new edition of the Pro Team Aero jersey costs $310 for both the men’s and women’s. The Pro Team bib shorts cost $425 and the Pro Team Training jersey costs $185.