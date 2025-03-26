Kryptonite announces new lock resistant to grinder tools
The New York Diamond Standard U-Lock provides increased protection from bike thieves
On Wednesday, Kryptonite announced the New York Diamond Standard U-Lock, designed to provide enhanced protection against battery-powered grinder tools, which have become a growing threat to bicycles in recent years. Kryptonite says that the lock has undergone extensive testing and development to ensure it meets high standards of security. The new lock will be available soon.
Key features
26mm diamond-coated shackle resistant to grinders
Steel shell around the shackle for additional protection
204mm x 95mm internal locking length
FlexFrame carrying bracket included
