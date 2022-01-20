L39ION of Los Angeles unveils 2022 Rapha kit

The L39ION of Los Angeles unveiled their 2022 kit on Thursday, designed in collaboration with Rapha.

L39ION of Los Angeles is a UCI Continental team, founded in 2019 by brothers Justin Williams and Cory Williams with the goal of increasing diversity and inclusion in cycling. The team is looking for another big year as they try and dominate the field like they have in past years on the North American circuit.

In a statement, they said that the team will ride together in a kit that “embodies their mindset of ‘always lead – never follow.'” The kit design features warped traces of light and fast paced graphic style, which symbolizes Legion’s attitude towards warping people’s perceptions of them and the sport, in a colour palette that mirrors their natural habitat: nocturnal crit races.

“This is hands down the coolest uniform I’ve ever worn in my career,” Justin Williams said. “The inspiration stemmed from a series of night racing photos that my brother and I fell in love with, and Rapha perfectly executed our design for 2022. I’m thrilled that we could use this jersey to celebrate the thing we love most about bike racing: chaotic straightways, fast corners, and even faster sprints.”

The team kit will be available to purchase in March on Rapha.cc, with a portion of the profits being reinvested back into the team to help fund their development.