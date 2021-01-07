Lazer launches new wallet-friendly Sphere and Sphere MIPS road helmets

Lazer has released a new helmet, the Sphere, a budget-friendly road helmet with trickle down technology and styling from Lazer’s flagship G1 helmet. The Belgian helmet designers created the Sphere and Sphere MIPS to based on cyclist’s natural riding position.

RELATED: Lazer unveils G1 superlight helmet for Yorkshire worlds

The helmet was made with a newly created ventilation system, designed for outdoor riding conditions. The company took into consideration the fact that road cyclists instinctively tilt their heads at a 15 degrees angle when riding. Lazer says the Sphere’s ventilation channels are optimized to keep the riders’ heads cool for longer in this position.

Like 10 of Lazer’s other helmet models, the Sphere MIPS earned five out of five stars when tested in Virginia Tech’s independent helmet testing facility. Currently, Lazer’s G1 helmet (the inspiration for the Sphere) has the best safety rating of all 111 helmets tested in Virginia Tech’s independent testing facility.

Adjustability and options

The Sphere and Sphere MIPS are compatible with Lazer’s Aeroshell cover, a click on cover which keeps the helmet aero and/or dry and warm on windy and wet days.

The Lazer Sphere and Sphere MIPS are equipped with the company’s Advanced Rollsys system, which offers 360° retention and vertical adjustment, allowing a better fit for more head shapes and sizes. The helmets come in four sizes: Small, medium, large, and XL, fitting head sizes head sizes from 52cm to 64cm. It has five colour options: turquoise blue, matte black, glossy red, white and black and a striped pink and purple design that fades from front to back.

Though it’s not as light as the $350 G1 helmet, which comes in at only 189g for the small, the 250g non-MIPS Sphere costs only $180 while the MIPs version is priced at $210. The additional Aeroshell, which comes in matte black or flash yellow, is $30.

The helmets will be available in Canada in the coming weeks at local retailers and online at lazersport.com in mid-February.

Lazer Sphere details

Price:

Sphere: $180

Sphere MIPS: $210

Aeroshell: $30

Store availability: January 2021

Sizes: S/M/L/XL, 52cm – 64cm

Colours: Matte Black, White/Black (solids white not available), Red, Blue (Teal), Matte

Stripes.