Maxxis launches three updated gravel tires with HYPR-X Compound

On Thursday, Maxxis introduced its new HYPR-X compound, combining the best elements of the HYPR road and MaxxSpeed MTB compounds. This advanced compound will be featured in updated versions of the Receptor, Reaver, Rambler, and Ravager gravel tires. The new compound reduces rolling resistance by 25 per cent and improves cornering traction by 19 per cent.

The HYPR-X compound is an improved version of the HYPR base, offering a balanced performance between road and mountain biking. Maxxis says that testing shows it provides reduced rolling resistance, better wear resistance, and improved traction in wet conditions, making it well-suited for gravel racing.

The updated tires feature a 120 TPI casing.

It’s made with a tougher nylon for improved puncture protection and better durability without adding weight. The sidewalls are reinforced with Maxxis’ EXO Protection, which improvevs puncture resistance and durability without adding extra weight All models are tubeless-ready. The Reaver and Rambler will first be available in 700x45C, with other sizes launching soon. These tires will also be shipped in recyclable paper packaging as part of Maxxis’ sustainability efforts.

The Rambler tire, which launched in 2015, has maintained its original tread design and construction. Since the introduction of the HYPR compound in 2021 and the MaxxSpeed compound in 2023, Maxxis has refined the Rambler. The new HYPR-X compound improves its performance for gravel racing. The updated casing adds strength and durability. At the same time, it keeps the tire light and fast.

The development of the tire came from plenty of testing. “We took what we learned from our racing experience at major gravel events like Unbound, as well as our lab testing between HYPR and MaxxSpeed, to create what we think is the best of both worlds. The new casing also assists with rolling resistance, comfort, and durability,” Cy Foppe of Maxxis, said. Foppe said that the tires use a single full silica compound that replaces the previous 3C MaxxSpeed triple compound.

The Receptor is designed for all-road, dirt, and hard-packed gravel, while the Reaver is a semi-slick tire for gravel racing. The Rambler is a versatile all-around gravel tire, and the Ravager is meant for deep or loose gravel. There are also tan wall options available.

For more information, you can head on over to Maxxis.com or visit your local Maxxis dealer.

The tires will be rolling out throughout the year, with some available now:

– Receptor 700x40C, 120 TPI, Foldable, 445g, HYPR-X/EXO/TR, Available Q3 2025

– Receptor 700x40C, 120 TPI, Foldable, 435g, HYPR-X/EXO/TR/Tan Wall, Available Q3 2025

– Reaver 700x40C, 120 TPI, Foldable, 440g, HYPR-X/EXO/TR, Available Q2 2025

– Reaver 700x40C, 120 TPI, Foldable, 430g, HYPR-X/EXO/TR/Tan Wall, Available Q2 2025

– Reaver 700x45C, 120 TPI, Foldable, 510g, HYPR-X/EXO/TR, Available Now

– Reaver 700x45C, 120 TPI, Foldable, 500g, HYPR-X/EXO/TR/Tan Wall, Available Mid-March

– Rambler 700x40C, 120 TPI, Foldable, 495g, HYPR-X/EXO/TR, Available Q2 2025

– Rambler 700x40C, 120 TPI, Foldable, 485g, HYPR-X/EXO/TR/Tan Wall, Available Q2 2025

– Rambler 700x45C, 120 TPI, Foldable, 550g, HYPR-X/EXO/TR, Available Now

– Rambler 700x45C, 120 TPI, Foldable, 540g, HYPR-X/EXO/TR/Tan Wall, Available Mid-March

– Ravager 700x40C, 120 TPI, Foldable, 510g, HYPR-X/EXO/TR, Available Q3 2025

– Ravager 700x40C, 120 TPI, Foldable, 500g, HYPR-X/EXO/TR/Tan Wall, Available Q3 2025

– Ravager 700x45C, 120 TPI, Foldable, 545g, HYPR-X/EXO/TR, Available Q3 2025

– Ravager 700x45C, 120 TPI, Foldable, 535g, HYPR-X/EXO/TR/Tan Wall, Available Q3 2025