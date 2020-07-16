Maxxis’ super-lightweight High Road SL tire is designed for high-performance, not durability

In cycling, Maxxis is best known for its MTB tires, but the brand also sells a range of road tires. Currently, the company’s road tires include the High Road tire, made for all-around riding, the Pursuer, a durable tire made for training and the Re-Fuse tire, an extremely flat resistant durable tire made for endurance. Now, adding to the collection, Maxxis has just released what it is calling its “fastest road tire to date,” the High Road SL.

Available in 700×25 and 700×28 sizing, the High Road SL is a dedicated race tire suitable for racing time trials, on the velodrome or any situation that warrants a lighter tire set-up possible. As an extremely lightweight tire with minimum puncture protection, Maxxis says that the High Road SL is”designed to be fast, not to last.” WorldTour team Israel Startup-Nation uses the extremely smooth-looking High Road SL for racing, the only situation Maxxis says these tires are suitable for.

The tire uses Maxxis’ new HYPR-S compound, which the company says is an improved version of its HYPR compound. HYPR-S retains a strong grip and decreases rolling resistance by 12 per cent. The High Road SL also uses Maxxis’ lightest, most supple 170 TPI casing, which helps with control and increases comfort by absorbing bumps.

RELATED: Schurter goes big with Maxxis 2.4″ Wide Trail XC tires

The inner layer of the tire is made of Maxxis’ branded K2 material, which was chosen as a breaker for its light-weight and high-performing puncture protection qualities.

For now, the tire is only available for clinchers, but Maxxis says a tubeless ready version of the High Road SL will be released soon.