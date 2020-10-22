7 new 2021 bikes that everyone’s talking about

This strange year has yielded one exciting turn of events, a huge jump in bike sales and participation in the sport. Bike manufacturers are still cranking out new bikes and, though some of 2021 bikes have had their release dates pushed due to the pandemic, most are now finally available on the market. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your ride this year or simply keeping a watchful eye on what’s out there, these bikes are definitely of interest to you.

The Caledonia, named after a rough road in downtown Toronto, is a unique bike. Cervélo combined a streamlined Aspero and an R5 with wider tire clearance to create a bike it says is designed for the way cyclists actually ride. It’s a road bike, but it’s suitable for rough surfaces, gravel and some light bikepacking. The Caledonia has clearance for 34-mm treads. It works for longer, mixed-surface efforts, but is also designed with aerodynamics in mind.

One of the Tarmac‘s most notable achievements is the bike that it killed when it was announced. Specialized itself said that the Specialized Venge, the brand’s aero road bike, became obsolete with the introduction of the Tarmac SL7. The bike blends the lightness of the Tarmac SL6 and the aerodynamics of the Venge to become the one road bike Specialized’s pro riders will race on (apart from during the cobbled classics, the Roubaix is still in the brand’s lineup). At 45 seconds faster over 40km than the Tarmac SL6 and weighing just at (or bellow) the UCI weight limit, the bike is speedy, aero and has clearance for tires up to 32c.



Though it’s not specific to one bike, the No. 22 coupling system is too exciting not to include on this list. This year, the Canadian-run company released a revolutionary seamless coupling system that allows for internal cabling and has a special system for hydraulic discs.

The Aethos caused quite a stir when it was released this October. The bike, which weights a mere 6kg, is too light to race by UCI standards (minimum weight is 6.8kg). That’s completely fine though, as Specialized says this bike wasn’t designed to be raced. The bike, built with traditional seatstays and round tubes looks more like a classic road bike than most currently on the market. That being said, it still has the same geometry and strength-to-weight ratio as the Tarmac SL7.

The Norco Shore an unabashed and unreserved freeride bike. Unlike many other, it doesn’t try to to be everything. Its not trying to be a race bike , park bike and trail bike. Norco went back to its freeride roots with this bike, bringing back the classic Shore lineup for 2021. Still inspired by the burly North Van trails that defined the early freeride movement, the new Shore benefits decades worth of development in mountain bike design.The result is a mix of toughness and technology. All three Norco Shores run tough alloy frames and 27.5″ wheels, and near-downhill bike travel numbers.

The Trek Émonda, which has been Trek’s lightweight climber’s bike since 2014, is now more aerodynamic than its predecessors. It finds a balance between aerodynamics and lightness, while still handling well and maintaining stability. The top-end SLR frames are made with the 800 series carbon fibre.The new one-piece Aeolus RSL handlebar-and-stem combo continues the theme of lighter and more aero. Trek says it’s 10 per cent faster than the previous setup on the Émonda.

The Argon 18 Subito E-Road is an ebike that doesn’t look like a typical ebike. Its motor will bring you up to 32 km/h quickly and easily, but it still requires a level of work on your end. The Subito is fun, responsive an feels primarily like a road bike rather than an ebike. Argon designed it for those who want to ride further than normal, keep up with some speedier rides or simply just want to ride with a little extra boost.

The TCR Advanced SL‘s biggest feature is its explosive acceleration and improved climbing efficiency due to its high stiffness-to-weight ratio. For the latest edition of the bike, Giant spent time re-analyzed every aspect of the bike—from materials to manufacturing process— to make the TCR more efficient. Giant claims the resulting bike is significantly more aerodynamic than the previous generation while retaining its hallmark stiffness-to-weight ratio.