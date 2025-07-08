Why the new Cervélo S5 adds to the fork and ditches the front derailleur (on one model)

I’ll get to the aerodynamics of the new Cervélo S5 in just a moment (and my ride impressions at the end). Slipping through the wind has always been at the S5’s core. You’ve no doubt seen this new model, this terribly kept secret, at the Critérium du Dauphiné and now at the Tour de France. It has new features that serve riders such as Jonas Vingegaard. But first, a detour through the drivetrain and race won by Vingegaard’s former teammate more than two years ago.

The drivetrain of the Cervélo S5

You’ll recall the uphill time trial that decided the 2023 Giro d’Italia. Primož Roglič used a SRAM 1-by setup with a gravel-oriented SRAM XPLR cassette. He also used it on the previous stage up Tre Cime di Lavaredo. The team made the decision to run this gearing as it tried to eke out weight savings and aero gains. While the innovation came from out in the field, the squad of Jumbo-Visma (today Team Visma-Lease a Bike) has sympathetic people over at its bike supplier. Terry Best, Cervélo product manager, has been a long-time advocate for 1-by on the road. He points out that a bike gets lighter when you ditch a front derailleur. Also, he cites performance advantages that the rider gets as a 1-by setup encourages them to work on cadence and build their abilities to turn bigger gears. The team’s successes with 1-by bolster Best’s championing of the system.

(On the topic of Roglič’s dropped chain during the final Giro TT, Best pointed out that the chain went off the cassette because the limit screw wasn’t set properly. The mechanical was a setup error, not the fault of the 1-by system.)

The flagship build for the latest Cervélo S5 is 1-by, featuring a 10-46 tooth SRAM Red XPLR cassette and an aero 50-tooth SRAM Red 1 E1 chainring. There are 2-by builds with Shimano and SRAM groups, but if you want the most out of the S5, Cervélo is going to point you in the direction of a single chainring. According to the company’s calculations, the 1-by spec gives you the same high gear inches as SRAM Red or Force with 50/37 rings and 10-33 cassette and a lower low gear. The S5’s configuration has a higher high and lower low gear than what’s available through the 54/40 chainrings with 11-34 cassette of a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset.

Finally, the single ring leads us right where you’d expect with the Cervélo S5: to aerodynamics.

The 1-by drivetrain on the Cervélo S5 improves the bike’s aerodynamics by 2 W. That figure may not seem so remarkable (and wait until I reveal what gains the new bar/stem netted), but with the S5, it’s now at the stage where it’s tougher to make aero improvements.

Wringing out aero gains with the new HB19 bar/stem

The Cervélo S5 has been sporting a V-shape stem since 2018. On that iteration of the aero bike, the stem was largely designed to accommodate mechanical shifting. It could allow cables to run into the frame without seriously sharp bends, turns that would hinder smooth gear changes. The V shape also came with aero benefits, which became its focus at the next release of S5 as it was wireless-shifting only.The new HB19 bar/stem continues to improve airflow. The component gives you 1 W of savings compared with the old S5 bar and stem. So, we’re now up to 3 W saved.

The new bars follow the trend of a shorter length between the hoods and a slightly greater length at the drops. On my test bike, a Size 54, the hood-to-hood measurement is 40 cm, while it’s 44 cm hook to hook. The stem is 100 mm. Cervélo is producing a range of bar/stem combos from 36-cm wide with an 80-mm stem to a 40-cm bar with 130-mm stem. In each case, you get a length that’s 4 cm greater at the drops. The company says everything is UCI legal, even with the most recent announcement by the UCI regarding bar widths. I’m not so sure about that, but the UCI bar-width rule is an evolving one, so watch this space.

Other differences between the new and old bars include a reach that’s 5 mm shorter on the latest component. That change works well with the current SRAM levers that do stretch you out more than others. The new drops have also been taken in by 3.8 mm. The flare on the HB19 is seven degrees.

Cervélo made changes to the hardware at the stem to save some weight. Despite the new parts, the latest S5 is backward compatible with the previous S5’s HB14 bar and ST35 stem. “What’s really important is that now triathletes can add aero extensions to the new bike along with the old stem and HB14 bars. Those features expand the use cases of the bike,” Best said.

The new Reserve 57|64 wheels are important to the system

The new wheels by Reserve, essentially a Cervélo house-brand, are deeper than the previous set. The rim depth at the front goes from 52 mm to 57 mm. At the rear, the rim gains a millimetre to hit 64 mm. Cervélo says the new wheels are the same weight as the older ones, which are 1,576 g with DT Swiss 180 hubs. The design of the new hoops also boosts their strength and lateral stiffness by 10 per cent.

The big number for the wheels is three, that is 3 W. That’s how much faster these wheels are compared with the Reserve 52|63. So there’s the total aero savings that come with the new S5 versus the old S5: 6 W. It’s actually closer to 6.3 W, but the largest gains are from the drivetrain (2 W), bar/stem (1 W) and wheels (3 W). Those figures are for a speed of 48 km/h (30 m.p.h.).

Changes to the Cervélo S5 frame and fork

The wheels were not designed in isolation to the frame. “We had the designers of the rims working alongside those working with the frame. They’d put everything through CFD iterations to see what shapes looked promising and what depths looked promising regarding the rims,” Best said.

On the frame side, an asymmetrical cross-section to the seat tube offered the optimal shape in the wind, allowing air to pass more smoothly over to the 64 rim. That part of the frame slimmed down as well. Other areas of the bike bulked up. The head tube, which was already quite deep, got even deeper. The gussets at the top tube/seat tube junction and above the bottom bracket took on material, too. The new fork has much more prominent and deeper airfoil shaping to its legs. All the added carbon fibre is in service of aerodynamics.

Another update for the fork—it’s 160-mm-rotor native. Gone is the adapter that would let you switch between 160- and 140-mm discs. By going with a dedicated rotor size, Cervélo could better manage the mass that the fork gained with the deeper legs.

Weight distribution on the Cervélo S5

Overall, designers took away mass from the bike, except at the fork. Here’s the breakdown of a Size 56 frame and fork.

Model Frame Fork Handlebar and stem Seatpost and hardware Cockpit hardware Totals Previous generation Cervélo S5 1,035 g 412 g 437 g 238 g 34 g 2,157 g New Cervélo S5 1,006 g 465 g 337 g 205 g 19 g 2,032 g

Terry Best drew my attention to the weight reductions in the hardware at the seatpost and cockpit. “A lot of the weight was actually pulled toward the top of the bike,” he said. “It is something that’s important for the team. We’ve all heard that a lower center of gravity has an effect on handling. But, it’s also important when you are out of the saddle. In that case, you’re normally in an accelerating moment. The less weight you have up there, the quicker you can build speed.” Essentially, the less weight you need to manage with your arms and core as the bike wants to go side to side, the faster and farther you can go.

Handling and geometry of the Cervélo S5

The latest Cervélo S5 has the same fit as the previous model. The handling, however, has been updated for 29-mm-wide tires. My test bike comes with 29c Vittoria Corsa Pro G2.0 treads. The tweaks to the geometry include a bottom bracket drop increase of 2 mm and a fork offset increase of 0.5 mm.

First ride impressions of the Cervélo S5

I’ve always found the Cervélo S5 a pure speed machine, and a fun one at that. This latest model retains all those qualities. I don’t have a wind tunnel to verify Cervélo’s aero figures, but out on the roads, the numbers I see on my head unit seem a few notches better than I’m used to for the efforts I make at the pedals. At 7.33 kg on my scale, the top-end build is only around 200 g heavier than my climbing bike. The S5 is actually perfect for the flat to rolling terrain of my local landscape. On twists and turns, the aero bike rails them.

The HB19 bar/stem is quite comfortable on long rides. The tops have a backsweep so even holding onto those sections that are more wings than handles is good. I also appreciate split spacers that run under the stem. They allowed for fairly easy height adjustments of the HB19.

I found the Size 54 frame fit me (176 cm tall) well. I don’t feel as stretched out on this Cervélo as I did on the most recent Trek Madone in medium-large.

Cervélo brings the computer mount from the latest Áspero-5 to the S5. Its design lets me attach a head unit and Garmin Varia Vue light/camera easily. Actually, that brick of a safety device probably costs me a few watts, but I’ll take that hit to my speed over one by a four-wheeled vehicle.

I should state that I am officially neutral when it comes to drivetrains, as my 1-by for road skepticism seems to erode slightly with each passing year. The range of this 1-by S5 worked well for me. The common critique of a single chainring system is that the jumps between cogs are too great. On this bike, at the high end of the 13-speed cassette, the tooth increments are one or two between cogs. They get bigger the lower you go. Terry Best is correct in saying that a 1-by setup gets you to expand your abilities with cadence. If you’re an accomplished spinner or ready to work at a wider range of r.p.m., you’ll get the most out of this drivetrain.

While the geometry changes to the latest S5 have been fairly minor, I found this iteration of the bike had a front-wheel toe overlap that was hungry for the tips of my shoes, a feature I don’t remember from the old S5. I buzzed and scuffed my red Shimano S-Phyre. Tragedy! The solution may only be avoiding slow-speed manoeuvres on the S5. Just keep things fast as the bike was designed to go.

