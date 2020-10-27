What we know so far about the mysterious new Oakley sunglasses

An new pair of Oakleys has been spotted on Team Ineos Grenadiers’ Chris Froome and Deceuninck–Quick-Step’s Sam Bennett. The unique looking glasses, still unreleased by Oakley, have drummed up quite the stir on the internet.

Sam Bennett wore them to victory on Stage 4 of the Vuelta a España on Friday. On Sunday, Froome conveniently posted an up-close look at the glasses on Twitter for those who were squinting at their screens trying to figure out what was going on with the nose bridge of his shades.

Going to need a rest day just to dry out after today… good thing we have one tomorrow 😆💦💦💦 #LaVuelta20

📸 @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/jD7weG84N7 — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) October 25, 2020

So what do we know about these mysterious new frames?

The name

According to Oakley Forum, the glasses will be called the Oakley Kato. They debuted during the 2020 SuperBowl on the face of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, but the company still hasn’t released any official information on them.

Ready for takeoff 🚀✈️ pic.twitter.com/Xt6L7rBJol — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 2, 2020

(Some of ) the design

The design of the Kato sunglasses is different in a number of ways. The arms are thinner than many other models and they attach directly to the lens. They don’t have the option to attach anywhere else, as the sunglasses are all lens, no frame. The body of the glasses, simply one large lens, extends down and wraps around the nose.

Oakley Kato, coming soon… pic.twitter.com/Ld4EZbNX3g — Aitor Ruiz de Zárate (@triaitor) October 26, 2020

Oakley has not yet stated whether the interesting nose-covering design is for aerodynamics, airflow or to give the wearer a panoramic shaded view free of any frame material. At this point, we can only speculate it’s some combination of the three.

"Ive got every faith in Tao, he's handled the pressure really well." @chrisfroome is rooting for @taogeoghegan to get the job done at the #Giro and looks ahead to another tough GC day at #LaVuelta20 which is underway now. pic.twitter.com/ZZWIuKFIVM — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) October 25, 2020

Some compared the design to the glasses X-Men’s Cyclops wears, or those of the Invincible’s Frozone.

A vague release date

Oakley says the model is scheduled for release in early 2021, but won’t share any information beyond that. For now, fans and haters of the frames will have to wait patiently and keep their eyes open for a glimpse the Okaley Katos in the peloton.