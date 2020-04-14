Oakley’s 2020 spring apparel and accessories collection is all about aero gains

The Oakley 2020 spring bike collection gives shoppers more colour selection while focusing on the aerodynamic aspects of design. The collection, inspired by Team Oakley athletes, includes apparel and accessories.

Relatively new to the cycling apparel game, Oakley is quickly growing a name for itself with apparel that looks simple and fast. The company’s road apparel builds on it’s previous designs, with new fit and performance details focused on aerodynamics. The super-breathable Aero Jersey 2.0 uses a 4-way stretch fabric and articulated arms to allow greater unrestricted movement.

Helmets

Oakley’s Spring 2020 helmet collection features 13 new colours across the 27 helmets in the made by the company. Some of the helmet colours seem to purposely echo Oakley’s sunglasses colour options, which is helpful for those who like to have a visually coherent accessory ensemble.

The ARO3 Helmet will now be offered in nine colourways, with four new colours for the more breathable ARO3 Vented Road. The helmet features a 360-degree fit system with BOA and a MIPS Brain Protection.

The ARO5 Road helmet also has nine colourways. This helmet uses a support structure to direct air flow through the vents and onto your head. It features an integrated eyeware dock, so you don’t have to fumble about trying to figure out if you put your sunglasses in the right vent of your helmet as you slowly drop away from the group.

Introduced in 2019, the ARO7 Premium Road Racing Helmet looks sleek and clean. Made for time trials and triathlons, the helmet was inspired by the shape of racecars and maximizes aerodynamics without adding drag. The helmet includes Oakley’s Prizm Road lenses and a clear lens.