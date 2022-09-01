Pinarello announces 9 new colours for Dogma F

On Thursday, Pinarello announced its latest update for its flagship bike, the Dogma F. The Italian company is offering a complete line refresh with the introduction of nine new colors in addition to the three existing carryover colours from the previous season.

The new Dogma F frame was launched in June 2021 and was seen under the Ineos Grenadiers riders at the WorldTour level, with several big results, including the 2022 Paris Roubaix.



The new colour schemes will add an even wider range of options for Pinarello customers.

The Electro range features a new type of metallic-like paint which offers a beautiful, deep tonality with strong reflections. The new range includes the Dogma F in Electro Violet, Electro Blue, Electro Lime and Electro Orange.

The Fade paint scheme line has been updated with two new colors: Midnight Venice and Racing Green.

The Cut paint scheme line will also be expanded to include the addition of two new bestseller classics: Summit white and Summit red.