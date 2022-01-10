Pinarello Dogma F now available in three new colours

Pinarello’s latest flagship bike, the Dogma F, is getting three additional colour options.

The latest version of the legendary Dogma was launched in June 2021, just in time for the Ineos-Grenadiers team to race it at the Tour de France, the Tokyo Olympics, and the Vuelta a España.

Pros riding the new Dogma F quickly secured a number of successes, including Richard Carapaz’s podium at the Tour, which he then followed up with a gold medal in the road race in Tokyo. Ben Swift also rode the new bike to victory in the British national championships.



Originally available to the public in limited quantities and in only three colours, the complete Dogma F range will now expand to six colour options this January, and the “MyWay” colour customization service will also become available. Pinarello will launch a brand-new website with an enhanced customer experience and extensive options for designing a unique custom paint job.

The art of balance

Aerodynamics, weight, geometry, tube thicknesses and profiles, the choice of carbon, all of these factors play a part in the perfect bicycle. There’s an art to finding the right equilibrium, and it’s something that Pinarello has always been dedicated to mastering.

This is a bike that is perfect for every type of rider and every terrain, because real world riders aren’t specialized. The Dogma F is designed to attack every corner, and make every watt count on the finishing straight.