Pinarello launches new gravel race bike: the Grevil F

On Tuesday, Pinarello announced a new gravel bike, the Grevil F. In 2018 they launched their first mixed terrain ride, the Grevil. As more and more manufacturers were entering the competitive gravel world, the Italian company jumped into the game, introducing a bike packed with Pinarello DNA. The Grevil was all about performance, and kept the distinct Pinarello design.

Made for racing

The new Grevil F is designed for the competitive gravel rider. For this latest version of the Grevil, Pinarello sought to improve its aerodynamic performance while also increasing the bike’s versatility.

The internal cabling system improves the Grevil F’s aerodynamic profile, while additional features such as the flat back profile on the downtube help to reduce drag and offer significant watt savings over the typical distances covered in gravel events which often exceed 200km, with speeds reaching 70km/h and hourly averages exceeding 30km/h, every watt saved brings us a little bit closer to victory. To make the Grevil F more adaptable than its predecessor, we’ve increased tyre clearance to 50mm (on 700c wheels) to allow riders the maximum amount of versatility as they tackle an ever more diverse and complex range of terrain. Pinarello has also included a dedicated seat clamp for the Grevil F. Since mud and dust are inevitable when riding gravel, they didn’t want to simply use the Dogma clamp on the rear of the seat tube. Instead, Pinarello borrowed from the Prince family and placed the Grevil’s clamp in front of the seat post, embedded into the top tube and safely away from debris and dirt.

Geometry

Compared to a traditional road bike, the Grevil F has shorter reach and higher stack to create an elongated position, offering better comfort and better handling, Furthermore, the bike has an increased seat tube angle allowing for greater wheel clearance. The bike has a modified fork angle and rake is there to create better handling and riding comfort.

Made for multiple terrains

The Grevil is designed with versatility in mind. With 25 mm tires on 700c wheels, it will feel quick just like a road bike. But with a simple tire change to 32 mm or up to 50 mm it becomes a bombproof off-road machine.

The bike comes in at 1090 g, with the fork weighing 500 g. A complete bike with Campagnolo Ekar and Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 wheels weights 8.85 kg

The Grevil F will be available in Canada starting in September, as frame sets only, at $6,000.