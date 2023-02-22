Pinarello launches X and F series: Two frames aimed for endurance or competition

On Tuesday, Pinarello announced the new X and the F series bikes. Both frames have a different focus, but are available in a wide range of sizes, and use carbon fibre for optimum comfort and performance. The Dogma F is still the company’s main race-focused bike, but the new F series is using similar design and features. The X series, on the other hand is a bike all about endurance, so that means slacker tube angles for increased comfort.

Pinarello X

The X is aimed for riders who like long rides but crave comfort over a variety of terrain. The frame is responsive and lightweight as well as being stiff. Available in nine sizes, it means riders of all heights can find the perfect ride.

Relaxed geometry for comfort

Pinarello partnered with Toray, the Japanese carbon manufacturer, to create a carbon layup using the brand’s “Endurance +” geometry.

Position-wise, the angles on the X allows for a relaxed fit on the bike. But it’s not just the geometry that will help with comfort. The rear triangle is designed to reduce vibrations, which will decrease strain on your back.

Integrated seatpost clamp

The X comes with an integrated seatpost, which will save you 36 g.

X tech specs

• Carbon T600 UD finish

• Asymmetric frame

• Twin arms

• Dedicated Onda fork

• Dedicate aero seat post

• Dedicated FSC Frontal seat clamp, integrated and aerodynamic

• TiCR internal cable routing

• TiCR integrated headset

• Italian thread BB

• Max Tire: 700c x 32 mm

Pinarello F

The Pinarello F has a more competitive focus. The geometry is similar to the Dogma F, but it’s not just for racing, but anyone that wants a high-end, fast and light frame for riding or training.

The F is available in two types of carbon fibre. Just like the X, the frames use Toray. The F9 and F7 use T900, which is light and responsive, but also offers solid vibration absorption. It’s aimed for the racer who needs a versatile frame for a variety of competitions. The F5 uses T700, which is still aimed for performance, and is responsive, but will dampen the bumps on the road even more.

Aero performance

The F series tube shapes are similar to the Dogma F, but features additional measures to make it quick, such as integrated cable routing as well as an aero seat post.

The downtube is very similar to the Dogma F’s shape, which hides the bottle cage from the wind and thus helps it slice through the air. aerodynamic performance considerably. The top tube is also thin, again in line with the company’s flagship race frame.

Just like the X series, there are nine frame sizes available.

F series features

• Carbon T900 UD finish for F9 and F7

• Carbon T700 UD finish for F5

• Asymmetric frame

• Twin arms

• Onda fork

• Dedicated FSC Frontal seat clamp, integrated and aerodynamic

• TiCR internal cable routing

• TiCR integrated headset

• Italian thread bb

• Max Tire: 700c x 30 mm

Pinarello X and F are not available until 2024, and Canadian pricing is not yet known. The Dogma F is however, available in Canada.