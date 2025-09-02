Pinarello’s new F Series is closer to the Dogma F than ever

Standing astride a brand new F Series in the garage of a hotel near Pinarello’s headquarters among the assembled press for the launch this past summer, I can’t help but feel a sense of deja vu.

It was almost exactly a year ago that I was rolling out of a similar parking garage, about to test out Pinarello’s flagship Dogma F. Yet when I looked down at the new F Series, I’d be hard pressed to tell them apart. The test ride only deepened the feeling. Pinarello’s new F Series does an uncanny impression of the range topping Dogma F, and is probably the Pinarello that anyone not on Team Ineos Grenadier should be on.

While the Dogma range represents the pinnacle of Pinarello’s offerings, those bikes also come with stratospheric prices. Pinarello’s latest F Series delivers virtually all of the Dogma F’s performance at (slightly) more palatable prices.

Inspired by Dogma

Instead of using the same moulds with lower-grade carbon and less-complex layups like many brands do with lower tier models, Pinarello chose to make the F its own distinct model, which requires separate moulds and its own production processes. Despite this, the new F-series borrows many features from its sibling, the Dogma F.

Starting at the front of the bike, where aero reigns supreme. The new F Series adopts the E-TICR headset first launched on the latest Dogma F, which uses an elliptical steerer allowing the internal cable routing to move from the sides to in front of the steerer. This allowed Pinarello to design the F Series with a slimmer headtube, to better cut through the wind. It’s paired with a redesigned Onda fork that’s thinner, and more importantly updated with a 47mm rake to bring it inline with the Dogma F, keeping the geometry identical between the two bikes, ensuring the same superb handling Pinarellos are known for.

This carries through to a similarly svelt down tube, again in a bid to cut a sharper figure through the air, which flares into a tall bottom bracket. Dubbed the “Aero Keel” by Pinarello, the tall but narrow BB takes advantage of relaxed UCI dimension rules governing frame design to help smooth airflow in this turbulent section of the frame.

Last but not least, the top level models of the F-series will come with the same integrated MOST Talon Fast handlebar. While they feature the requisite aero shaping present and accounted for, It’s what they can do to optimize the rider’s aero profile that makes them a strong addition to the F-series. Representing the latest thinking in aero, the new handlebars incorporate what is fast becoming the standard flare for road handlebars—a 3-cm difference between the hood-to-hood distance and that of the drop-to-drop measure (1.5 cm on each side). This design allows for modern narrow and aero hood positions, while still maintaining good control when descending or sprinting from the drops.

But Uniquely F Series

Despite all the focus on aero, weight and ride quality has not been neglected by Pinarello’s team of designers. The efforts to slim down tubing size and reduce frontal area paid dividends when it comes to weight reduction as well. The top tier F7 and F9 variants also feature Torayca T900 carbon, allowing this latest F-Series frameset to shed 200 g compared to the previous version and coming within 100 g of the flagship Dogma F. Pinarello also claims the re-worked rear triangle is both stiffer under pedaling load while delivering improved ride quality.

Tire clearance, at 32mm, is one area where the new F-series best the flagship Dogma F, which officially accepts 28mm tires only. Given it is aimed more at the everyday rider rather than World tour Pros, Pinarello recognized they need to give more versatility to the F Series. “We’ve watched and paid attention to the market, we know riders are asking for bigger tires.” explained Federico Sbrissa, Pinarello’s director of marketing.

Elsewhere on the F Series, Pinarello reduced costs with less-complicated shaping throughout the frame and simplified construction such as open-ended thru axles (in contrast to hidden thru-axle threads of the Dogma) and simpler seat clamp. But all the changes are very subtle and one would be hard pressed to point out all the differences without seeing a F Series and Dogma F side by side.

A Pinarello through and through

In the F Series, Pinarello has made a bike that is better suited to everyday riders without compromising many of the WorldTour-ready features of the Dogma F. Most importantly for me, they kept the geometry of the F Series the same as the Dogma F, a bike that I thoroughly enjoyed riding last year.

As I rode up and down the Italian hillsides not far from Pinarello’s Treviso headquarter, I could not discern any difference between the two bikes, their riding notes and handling profiles so similar. Just like the Dogma F, the F7 I rode would tip into a turn with a slight shift of the hips, reacting readily to input from weight shifts. The rear triangle was similarly firm and unyielding when I stood up as the grade steepened.

Given the minimal weight gap, indistinguishable ride quality and minor aero performance difference which is undetectablt outside of a wind tunnel, the F Series gives up very little to its older sibling, aside from a bit of World Tour pedigree. It is the obvious head pick (wallet pick?) of Pinarello’s road line up, whether your heart agrees or not, is another matter entirely.

Pinarello F Series pricing

For 2026, there will only be one model of Pinarello F series available in Canada, the F7 featuring Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrain and MOST Ultrafast 45 DB: $11,500

Sizes (mm): 425, 450, 465, 485, 500, 515, 525, 560, 580

Pinarello F Series is available now at select retailers. Contact your local Pinarello dealer or unoimports.com. For more on the new Pinarello F Series, visit Pinarello.com.