POC launches limited edition Elicit Ti sunglasses

On Thursday, POC announced a new, limited edition sunglasses, called the Elicit Ti. According to POC, the new sunnies are 23 g lighter than the Elicit, and has used recycled materials. The eyewear are made using unused Titanium from surgical tools. The Titanium is then reconditioned and used in the glasses.

“We approached the development of the Elicit Ti with a basic principle at its core; that sustainable materials and performance can, and should, be able to live side by side. If we challenge conventional thinking and methods, there is no need to compromise performance or sustainability or a reason to choose one over another. Instead, it should be able to co-exist and become the norm,” Tilda Håll, POC’s product manager, eyewear, said. “And we are proud that with the Elict Ti we have shown just that.”

You can see the 22 g Elitic Ti on the faces of the EF Education-EasyPost team at the Giro d’Italia. They are POC’s lightest eyewear yet.

Rain, rain, go away 🥵 Rain and wet roads caused some crashes in the last 10km. Hugh was caught up in a crash with less than 3km to go but thankfully escaped any major injuries and will keep the same time on GC. Happy the rest of our squad made it out safely. Onto the next.… pic.twitter.com/QHiGFlwpuD — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) May 10, 2023

“Many of our riders have been using the Elicit glasses for some time as their weight and performance are exceptional. To take all that performance and add to it the fundamental dimension of sustainable thinking is striking, and it illustrates why we value working so closely with POC,” Andreas Klier, sports and technical Director, EF Education-EasyPost, said.

The sleek shades use a frameless design. According to POC, when they are worn the company’s lightest lid, the Ventral Lite, the combined weight is 200 g.

POC Elicit TI sunglasses, US$400