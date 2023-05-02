POC launches Procen helmet – WorldTour aero properties with enhanced heat management

Cyclists are keen to utilize the ultimate in aero equipment on the bike to shave off precious seconds, but sometimes those aero benefits come at the cost of comfort. All too often we covet the helmets we see the pro cyclists use at the Giro d’Italia or the Tour de France, but realize that while your head can handle a bit of heat over a prologue or a time trial, ventilation is key on those hot days.

Today POC is releasing a helmet that might change that, though–the new Procen debuted yesterday in the team time trial at La Vuelta Feminina, worn by team EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, and will be worn by the EF Education-EasyPost riders at the Giro d’Italia later this month.

Heat Management

“We already knew that with the Tempor and Cerebel we have some of the fastest time-trial helmets in cycling,” says POC’s Magnus Gustavsson. “With the team, we brought our combined experience together and dug into our wealth of CFD data and evidence to analyze the precise needs of performance and elite cyclists, especially how to manage heat. Our objective with the Procen was to maintain the speed and aerodynamic advantage of the Tempor and Cerebel and add a layer of performance through enhanced heat management, allowing riders to be optimized aerodynamically, use their speed for cooling, and be able to hold peak efforts for longer.”

The Procen is designed to guide air through the front of the helmet, which improves aerodynamics while also providing enhanced ventilation and cooling.

The designers used Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and did 3D body scans of riders to fine tune the design of the Procen to help come up with the perfect shape to cut through the wind.

The shape of the helmet, particularly the trail edge, which has been designed to push air from the shoulders, helps “maintain linear airflow of the helmet and rider, improving the rider’s overall aerodynamic performance.”

Adjustable Lens

The Procen features a two-position lens system so you can have it sitting close to your face or about 10 mm from the helmet to enhance air flow. The visor can be detached, too.

There’s also a “whole-head adjustment system” to ensure you’ll be able to come up with the perfect, secure and comfortable fit.

The Procen will be available in September in two colours, Hydrogen White and Uranium Black Matt.

POC Procen, US$400