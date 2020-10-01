Pro’s new saddles and handlebars are ergonomic and rider-specific

Pro has just released its 2021 road saddle and handlebar collection. The new components give riders more choice into positioning, riding style, comfort level and aerodynamics.

Saddles

For its 2021 models, Pro’s saddle product developers employed a more intensive focus on riding position, creating

different saddle shapes for specific riding styles. Using Pro’s ‘Evolved Ergonomics’ design approach for the development of three of the new models, the 2021 Falcon, Turnix and Griffon saddles are designed for specific rider types and positions. The saddles each have a different combination of materials, design features and vary in widths and shapes.

Despite their differences, the 2021 saddles all have some similar design changes: The length of each saddle is slightly shorter and optimized per rider type, all saddles now feature a larger channeling area for optimal pressure relief and each saddle has a re-engineered, more compliant carbon fibre reinforced base. The saddles all also use EVA super light padding and durable PU covers.

All 2021 Pro saddles come in two models: Team edition saddles, with lighter carbon fibre rails, or Performance saddles, which use stainless steel for the rails.

Pro’s popular Stealth saddle will now also come in a more value-oriented ‘sport’ model, rounding out the company’s 2021 saddle releases.

The new Falcon saddle

The redesigned Falcon saddle is optimized for a more aggressive rider positions. The Falcon has flat side and rear profiles that favour a flexible riders who maintains a stable position on the saddle. The saddle comes in two widths, 132 and 142.

The Team Falcon saddle retails for $325 and the Performance Falcon saddle for $270.

The new Turnix saddle

The 2021 Turnix saddle is tuned for riders with a neutral riding position. The saddle has a curved side profile and semi-round rear profile for a wide variety of riders who prefer balanced pressure distribution. The Turnix is available in regular fit or

anatomic fit options to accommodate a broader rider base. The saddle comes in three widths, 132, 142 and 152.

The Team Turnix saddle retails for $325 and the Performance Turnix saddle for $270.

The new Griffon saddle

The Griffon saddle is made for riders who prefer an upright position. It has a flat side profile and rounded rear profile for less-flexible riders that tend to move around on the saddle more. The saddle comes in two widths, 132 and 142.

The Team Griffon saddle retails for $325 and the Performance Griffon saddle for $270.

The Stealth Sport

The popular Stealth saddle line has earned a favourable reputation among the WorldTour racers who influenced its design. Pro also released Stealth Off-Road saddle for mountain bike and gravel use. The company is now releasing a more affordable road edition of the saddle, the Stealth Sport. The value-priced saddle uses cost-conscious materials but maintains the same profile as the premium models. Built with cromoly rails and PU padding, it comes in two widths, 142 and 152.

The Stealth Sport retails for $180.

Handlebars

Pro’s PLT and Vibe handlebars were designed with ergonomics and aerodynamics in mind.

PLT Ergo Carbon Handlebar

The new LT Ergo Carbon Handlebar was built with optimized shaping, rear sweep, flared drops, and cable routing channels. The dimensions for reach and drop scale proportionally with the width of the handlebar, which Pro says creates a more personalized fit for different rider sizes. At 220g, the bar is semi-Di2 compatible.

The PLT Ergo Carbon Handlebar retails for $370.

Vibe Aero Alloy Handlebar

The Vibe Aero Alloy handlebar is designed for riders aiming to gain an aero dynamic advantage, whether on a race or a ride. The affordable handlebar has an aerodynamic top handlebar platform and includes a 6-degree flare design for comfort. The drop is 130mm with a 78mm reach. Built from 6066-series alloy, the bar weighs 330g and comes in size 38, 40, 42.

The Vibe Aero Alloy Handlebar retails for $180.