Qhubeka will roll into Paris on Ltd Edition Hunt 54 wheels – then sell them for charity

If you’ve ever wanted to own a legitimate piece of Tour de France pro equipment, this could be your chance. Hunt, with Team Qhubeka NextHash, are selling – or giving away – the wheels they will race into Paris on this Sunday.

Up for grabs are nine sets of Tour-ridden Qhubeka x Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelsets. Those nine pairs are available now directly from Hunt at huntbikewheels.com.

A tenth set will be given away, for signing up to the Hunt Road mailing list.

To minimize risk, in what has been a crash-prone Tour de France at times, the wheels will only be ridding on the final stage. In a fitting bit of synergy, Stage 21 happens to coincide with Mandela Day, the holiday celebrating the birthday of Nelson Mandela. Why is that important? All proceeds generated from the sale will be donated to the teams sponsor, Qhebeka Foundation. For those not familiar, Qhubeka Foundation is a global charity based in South Africa that moves people forward with bicycles in Africa.

Should you win the 54 Aerodynamicist wheels, you will be moving forward quite quickly, too. Maybe not as fast as Team Qhubeka NextHash sprinters, but at least you’ll know it’s not the wheels holding you back. To find out more about these WorldTour-level carbon fibre hoops, head here.

Of course, the 10 sets on offer will be custom for Team Qhubeka. They’ll feature the team’s logo around the rim and on the hub.

“HUNT was drawn to Team Qhubeka NextHash not only for their incredible level of performance and professionalism, but also the work they do in supporting the Qhubeka charity’s mission to change lives through bicycles. This project was a small way for HUNT to help further that mission by directly supporting and promoting the Qhubeka charity,” Hunt co-founder Tom Marchment said of the collaboration, “while offering riders the very unique opportunity to own wheels used by pros in the 2021 Tour de France.”

“We are very pleased that Hunt Wheels have decided to activate the #QHandUp campaign of Team Qhubeka NextHash with these very special wheelsets at the Tour de France,” said Anthony Fitzhenry, founder of Qhubeka added. “Their partnership with the team is based on shared values and this collaboration is evidence of that. The funds raised through the auction of these wheels will help fund bicycles for people who need them. We appreciate the support from the team and the team partners.”

Hunt partnered with Team Qhubeka NetHash at the end of the 2020 season. It’s the Sussex, U.K. brand’s first World Tour team sponsorship. Team Qhubeka is, for now, Africa’s only UCI WorldTour team.

