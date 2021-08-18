Rapha collaborates with NBA team for special collection

Rapha and the San Antonio Spurs have collaborated to offer cyclists who are basketball fans a special collection. Rapha says the San Antonio Spurs kit, (which is targeted towards the highly specific demographic of San Antonian basketball fans/cyclists), is a “one-of-kind cycling collection that celebrates the city, basketball, and cycling.”

The Texas NBA team have been advocating to increase accessibility to cycling their home city as a means of transit, exercise and fun, hosting events such as bike giveaways.

Derrick kicked off a holiday bike giveaway at the @bgcsanantonio yesterday! 🎁 With the help of @academy, 100 kids will be going home with a new set of wheels. 🚲 pic.twitter.com/oRWgYdnA0l — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 18, 2019

Two collections

There are two designs for the Spurs kits—the “City Edition”, which features the turquoise, fuchsia, and “orange Fiesta-themed” colours and the “Core” collection, which is a traditional silver and black, matched with the Spurs and Rapha logos.

The new Spurs kit launched on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and is be available on the Spurs Fan Shops.

Both collections include a cap, water bottle, loose-fitting technical T-shirt, jersey, and bib

shorts, which Rapha says were designed for “all kinds of riding — pedaling to practice, or out to ride with friends.”

Canadians will have to keep waiting for a classic Raptors themed Rapha jersey. Until then, Rapha’s purple Brevet Long Sleeve Windblock Jersey will have to do.



“Rapha was thrilled by the opportunity to work with the Spurs and offer a cycling kit to the

team’s fans,” said Brandon Camarda, Head of Marketing, North America for Rapha. “This project gave us a special opportunity to forge a connection between local cycling initiatives and the broader San Antonio sporting community. We hope that the collaboration will have a positive impact by promoting the positive values that sport of any kind can bring to anyone’s life.”