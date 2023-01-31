Rapha launches new Explore Gore-Tex jacket and pants

On Tuesday, Rapha announced its latest product in partnership with Gore-Tex, the C-Knit Explore jacket and pants. The jacket comes with rain protection and added ventilation so you’re set no matter what the weather. It is designed to comfortably fit the Explore Down Jacket underneath in colder weather and also pack down to fit into the Explore bar bag when the temps gets better.

The new Explore Pants have been created to overcome unpredictable days by using a durable and ergonomic design. They are lightweight, abrasion-resistant and quick-drying materials, making it ideal for long rides in the woods.

They also have four-way stretch materials, an adjustable waist and integrated belt for comfort and style, along with zippable hand-warmer pockets and cinchable hems. provide further practicality and comfort whether on two feet or two wheels. Off-road riding can be unpredictable, so they come with colour matched iron-on patches for easy repairability.

Explore jacket

Key Features

• Breathable and fully waterproof

• Aquaguard zips

• Vented back and two-way zip for ventilation and breathability to keep cool and dry in the rain without the jacket billowing up while riding

• Packs into its own hood to fit inside the Explore bar bag

• Two external pockets with aquaguard zips

Rapha Explore jacket, $730

Explore pants

Key Features

• Durable and breathable stretch material made to move with the rider for long-lasting comfort and freedom on and off the bike

• Integrated adjustable belt

• Two side-zip pockets

• Two hand warmer pockets

Rapha Explore pants, $245