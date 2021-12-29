Review: Argon 18 Dark Matter

In Montreal, there’s a machine that really rattles frames. A bike’s wheels rest on two actuators that send vibrations through the carbon-fibre tubes. There are weights at the top of the seatpost and handlebars to mimic the mass of a rider. (A real rider isn’t used because the weight distribution of an actual person can be quite variable. Weights can always be placed at the same spot.) Testers know how much energy is sent into the bike at the wheels. They can measure the energy at the saddle and bars. Any difference between the measurements at the bottom and the top of the bike indicates the energy absorbed by the frame.

Argon 18 developed this machine around 2016. The company wanted a precise way to quantify comfort beyond a rider saying, “Oh, it’s comfortable.” Argon 18 tested materials, carbon-fibre layouts and tube shapes. The findings lead to the endurance-oriented Krypton frame that launched in 2017. Soon after came the Dark Matter, Argon 18’s gravel racer. “The Dark Matter was made right after the Krypton,” says Martin Faubert, vice-president of product at Argon 18. “All the tube shapes and the design philosophy that came during the Krypton development was used for the Dark Matter. We knew that it was a good recipe for comfort. The aerodynamics were about the same. All the targets were mostly aligned.”

When I took the Dark Matter on rough roads, the frame’s vibration damping seemed to do the trick. While it’s pretty difficult to differentiate between the fatigue induced by vibrations and regular old muscle fatigue, I did feel more drained after my ride, not so much as rattled. The 38c Challenge Gravel Grinder tires at low pressure also helped. (The Dark Matter frame can take tires as wide as 45c.)

Extension questions

The frame has Argon 18’s 3D+ system. It’s a well-thought-out design that offers you three head tube extensions – 0 mm, 15 mm and 30 mm – to raise the stem as you need without resorting to an excessive steering tube length and spacer stacks, which can reduce the responsiveness of the bike’s handling. The extensions contain the top bearing for the head tube, raising or lowering to best support the steering tube.

My test bike came with a 30-mm extension, sitting on the 150-mm head tube of the medium size frame. It was too much rise for me to get comfortably aggressive in the bars. A 0-mm extension would have worked better, setting the stem at a similar height to the setup I prefer on Argon 18’s road racer, the Gallium Pro. That frame has fantastically quick handling. The Dark Matter doesn’t have quite the same responsiveness as its road-focused sibling, but it’s still sharp. It’s designed for racing on gravel after all.

The Dark Matter is a great machine for tearing across roads and some tracks that will bounce you around a bit. Once you dial in the fit, it’s game for going fast.

Argon 18 Dark Matter

Components: SRAM Force 1 derailleur and 42-tooth crankset, 11/42 tooth SRAM Apex 1 cassette, FSA NS Adventure Compact handlebar

Wheels: Hunt 4 Season Gravel

Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL

Price: $4,400

Website: argon18.com

This story originally appeared in the October/November 2021 issue of Canadian Cycling Magazine