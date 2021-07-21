Review: Smith Express MIPS helmet

by Joel Vosburg

Smith, which is well-known for its technology advancements and boundary-pushing looks in the optics space, has made a charge, head first, into the crowded road and mountain bike helmet market during the past few years. Recently, the Smith team has released a commuter helmet designed to move on from the odd cue-ball look the bike industry has been pushing for years, by putting out a lid that at its forefront is safety yet is sleek, modern and stylish. That helmet is the Smith Express MIPS.

Safety and fit of the Smith Express

The Express MIPS comes in four sizes—small to extra large—to fit head sizes ranging from 51 to 65 cm. It has a built-in adjustable dial to fine-tune the fit to each rider’s head. The helmet comes in both a MIPS (featured here) and a non-MIPS version. The MIPS system helps to manage rotational forces in a crash. Since the MIPS helmet is merely $50 more compared with the non-MIPS, the upgrade is high-value and completely worth it. The Express also comes with reflective chin straps and a removable rear light that can easily be turned on and off while riding so you can boost your visibility out on the road.

Smith Express: Its looks

Smith has done a great job of making a helmet commuters of all ages in both rural and urban settings will want to wear. Whether you are commuting the busy streets of downtown Vancouver or just riding to a friend’s house for dinner in town, this helmet stands out above the rest. Its sleek and stylish design is available in four matte colours—yellow, blue, grey and black.

Features of the Smith Express helmet

Complete with 13 ventilation holes for more than adequate breathability to keep you looking fresh upon arrival. A removable fabric visor to both keep direct light out of your eyes and provide some sweat protection. A removable light that fits into the rear central ventilation port with multiple settings to provide steady or strobing light to warn drivers of your presence. The light can be easily turned on and off while riding.

The verdict

The Smith Express MIPS has all of the features you could possibly want for commuting complete with a great modern look, all for a very reasonable price of $130 CAD. I think you would be hard pressed to find a helmet with as much value as this one.

Fast facts: Smith Express price

Fast facts: Smith Express cons

Rear light is not rechargeable. It runs a CR2032 cell, which lasts a long time.

Rear light can be difficult to turn on/off with heavy winter gloves

Fast facts: Smith Express pros