Scott unveils Fastlane e-road Bike for 2026

On Thursday, Scott announced its 2026 Fastlane road bike. It’s a lightweight electric-assisted model designed to offer riders extra support on climbs and flats without changing the overall riding experience.

The drive unit is hidden in the frame near the cranks. Controls for adjusting power modes are mounted on the handlebars. A small LED bar-end display provides information on battery level and assistance mode. Scott says this layout allows riders to focus on the road rather than the electronics.

The Fastlane’s frame weighs 865 g. The fork comes in at 353 g, placing it among the lighter electric road bikes. The bike accommodates a range of tire sizes, including 34mm tires and clearance up to 38mm, allowing for comfort on varied road surfaces. Scott also included the Universal Derailleur Hanger to maintain compatibility with a wide range of groupsets.

Electric assistance comes from the TQ HPR40 drive unit, delivering up to 40 Nm of torque and 200 watts of power. You can select from three modes—Eco, Mid, and High—using hood-mounted buttons. SCOTT says the drive engages smoothly on climbs and disengages without noticeable drag on flats, while the battery provides enough charge for extended rides. An optional 160Wh range extender is compatible with the system.

Additional features focus on integration and convenience. The Fastlane supports a rear light hard-wired to the main battery, and front lights or frame bags can also draw power from the system. The bike shares geometry and several components with Scott Addict road bike, including a compact cockpit design.

Scott Fastlane premium chrome silver, $17,000

Scott Fastlane 10 cumulus white, $11,500

Scott Fastlane 20 carbon black, $10,000

Scott Fastlane 20 violet pink, $10,000