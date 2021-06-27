Seven stunning custom gravel, road and mountain bikes from ENVE Builder Round-Up

Nothing inspires bike lust quite like a custom bicycle. In the absence of NAHBS, ENVE’s third annual Builder Round-Up added an virtual element to keep us all supplied with a steady stream of drool-worthy creations.

Here’s seven of the most exciting builds from the Builder Round-Up, including two Canadian creations and five more from all corners of the United States.

If Mariposa’s show bike has a certain classic look that could be because the Toronto brand has continued to be a family run business since it was founded way back in 1969. Decades later, Mariposa remains one of the few brands that still specializes in lugged and fillet brazed steel frames. The building techniques are the same but, with new materials, the bikes keep getting better. This Mariposa show bike is destined for lightweight, adventure bikepacking. Columbus tubing is comfortable for long rides while a Dynamo hub will keeps lights and devices running through multi-day trips. An ENVE Adventure Fork and AG25 wheel combo leaves room for fenders, with mounts to keep the look clean.

Mariposa steel adventure bike Founded in Toronto in 1969 A Dynamo hub powers lights, Garmins or whatever else you need. Integrated rear light for extra long rides The unmistakable Mariposa head badge All the water bottle mounts for staying hydrated on a hot Ontario summer day The Mariposa butterfly The old ways worked, as a friend likes to say Still made in Canada Mariposa adventure bike More butterflies, and fender mounts Classic steel lines, new lighter tubing Steel tubing never goes out of style ENVE Adventure Fork GRX gearing for off-pavement performance

Naked Bicycle’s Sam Whittingham has been busy seeing how far he can push gravel bike design. The goal? For the bike and this build, the joy of riding. The ultra-long-reach and twin-arch top tube pay homage to the classic idea of the origian repack-era adventure bike, experimenting with how much fun you can have with a gravel bike on gravel, trails or … whatever, really. Dropper post, frame bags, and an ENVE Adventure Fork let you mix long days – or overnights – with whatever fun or trouble you want to get yourself into.

Naked Bicycles Gold highlights on titanium tubing Intricate tubing that throws back to repack Chart your own path forward Rockgeist frame bag tucks perfectly into the head tube area And bolts for anything else you want to tack on Internal routing, matched to the twin top tube for clean lines Hand made in Canada By Sam Whittingham Solid tire clearance Shimano XTR, for extra fun Naked Bicycles repack-inspired gravel bike ee-wings and a Wolf Tooth chainring Black and Gold head badge keeps the theme going Gold Chris King hubs and Wolf Tooth axleto match Naked bicycles

Brooklyn’s Hammer Gravel SL mixes carbon fibre, aluminum and Weis’ trademark asymmetric design for one very distinctive looking gravel bike. There’s clearance for 700×45 or 650×2.1″ tires mixed in with custom CNC dropouts and through axles. That’s all hiding behind the draw-dropping green marble / purple glitter / raw carbon fibre paint scheme.

Weis Hammer Gravel SL Something look a little different on the Weis? Could be those staggered seat stays Weis trademark look appears even more distinctive with the carbon fibre seat tube Godandfamous spacers, for N.Y. cred Marble and purple glitter is the colour combo you didn't know you needed Right down to the seat post topper. Oversized 3-D printed pulleys A very curated drivetrain Bars and stem painted to match Weis Hammer Gravel SL Made in New York Close up of the Weis head badge

Not all custom bikes are the work of a lone creator. Pursuit Cycles is a team of engineers, frame builders, artists and craftsmen assembled by Carl Strong. The All Road shown here was designed and created in-house in Bozeman, Montana, matching classic lines to modern clearance (tires up to 700×40 or 650×50). The ‘Lava Lamp’ paint by Malyia Hawk is inspired by Slime Mold, and tailored to the customer’s personal style.

Pursuit All Road When the frame is that bright, the ENVE wheels can be muted Highlighter yellow bartape actually looks good on the Pursuit Especially with a seat to match The combo is weirdly striking A Campgnolo Ekar drivetrain, to switch things up The Italians have joined the wide-range part The Lava Lamp theme stars blue Before a wild-looking fade ... to slime green? Whatever, it looks incredible Pursuit All Road, in all the colours Pursuit All Road floats on top of those blacked-out ENVEs Enve Adventure Fork, for options

For this show bike, Curtis Inglis took the Retrotec Twin Funduro and twisted it for a new material. Switching to titanium adds flash to the fun bike, as do a rainbow array of parts. Retrotec says the mismatched parts are “thanks to the bike industriy’s lack of availability,” but that array of Paul Components, White Industries and SRAM AXS parts looks quite carefully curated. Whether accidental or tongue-in-cheek, it is a look that works. With smooth lines and clearance for 2.6″ tires, the Retrotec titanium twin top tube looks like a blast to ride.

Retrotec Twin Funduro White Industries meet SRAM AXS in the drivetrain Retrotec's twin top tube Titanium tubing... And all the colours of your heart Titanium detailing SRAM AXS in oilslick is perfect for this build Paul cable disc brakes In colour all the colours So many colours ENVE bars and Paul Components clamps keep the kaleidoscope spinning Retrotc meets high tech ENVE adds even more colour to this build A Kashimo coated Fox fork almost seems subdued on this build, not bling. White Industries cranks and Shimano XTR Retrotec in titanium Paul Components levers with OURY grips The twin top tubes require some detailed work A full Fox 36, eh? I guess it is Funduro not FunnXCO

Eugene, Ore.’s English Cycles is know for super-clean road builds and this Builder Round-Up road bike is no different. It is simple at first glance, but there’s quite a bit going on the closer you look. Like that crazy cable routing up front. Clean, but aeuro tubing and a nice blue to sky-blue fade make for a custom build that is beautiful and bright without being overly flashy.

English Cycles Creative cable routing Tucked through the steer tube Then into a port at behind the steerer That can't have been easy to make But wow, does it make for a clean look SRAM wireless shifting A big downtube matches ENVE rims The "smallest" tires features, English is still running 29cc rubber Tucked away from the wind, perfectly positioned to add some 'local flavour' to your bidon. Maybe best for dry rides. A very clean dropout look, especially with AXS Tall head tube, creative routing Always nice to see a custom bike features that is for tall peopl

44 Bikes (Lyndeboro, New Hampshire)

44 Bikes goes in a completely opposite direction to most of the Round-Up builds. In place of wild colours, the N.H. brand opts for singlespeed and a simple matte black finish with silver and gold highlights. Simplicity extends to the design, with a rigid, singlespeed (with the option for gears) that is the prototype geo for 44 Bike’s first stock bike option.

44 Cycles blacked-out singlespeed One gear and just a little bling Ok, those ee-wings add quite a bit of bling Custom, but with external routing for ease of service Clean dropouts and one pretty cog Double bolt seat clamp 44 Bikes head tube badge adds a bit of light Made in New Hampshire A bit more subtle branding Singlespeed symmetry is oddly appealing. Especially in gold ENVE bars holding up a raft of controls A Fox Transfer dropper adds more colour Rigid fork for ... fun?

All Images by ENVE