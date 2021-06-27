Home > Gear Reviews

Seven stunning custom gravel, road and mountain bikes from ENVE Builder Round-Up

Get your fix of boutique bikes from Canada and North America while waiting for NAHBS return

Enve builder round-up 2021 Photo by: Enve
June 26, 2021

Nothing inspires bike lust quite like a custom bicycle. In the absence of NAHBS, ENVE’s third annual Builder Round-Up added an virtual element to keep us all supplied with a steady stream of drool-worthy creations.

Here’s seven of the most exciting builds from the Builder Round-Up, including two Canadian creations and five more from all corners of the United States.

Mariposa (Toronto, Ont.)

If Mariposa’s show bike has a certain classic look that could be because the Toronto brand has continued to be a family run business since it was founded way back in 1969. Decades later, Mariposa remains one of the few brands that still specializes in lugged and fillet brazed steel frames. The building techniques are the same but, with new materials, the bikes keep getting better. This Mariposa show bike is destined for lightweight, adventure bikepacking. Columbus tubing is comfortable for long rides while a Dynamo hub will keeps lights and devices running through multi-day trips. An ENVE Adventure Fork and AG25 wheel combo leaves room for fenders, with mounts to keep the look clean.

Mariposa steel adventure bike

Founded in Toronto in 1969

A Dynamo hub powers lights, Garmins or whatever else you need.

Integrated rear light for extra long rides

The unmistakable Mariposa head badge

All the water bottle mounts for staying hydrated on a hot Ontario summer day

The Mariposa butterfly

The old ways worked, as a friend likes to say

Still made in Canada

Mariposa adventure bike

More butterflies, and fender mounts

Classic steel lines, new lighter tubing

Steel tubing never goes out of style

ENVE Adventure Fork

GRX gearing for off-pavement performance

Naked Bicycles (Quadra Island, B.C.)

Naked Bicycle’s Sam Whittingham has been busy seeing how far he can push gravel bike design. The goal? For the bike and this build, the joy of riding. The ultra-long-reach and twin-arch top tube pay homage to the classic idea of the origian repack-era adventure bike, experimenting with how much fun you can have with a gravel bike on gravel, trails or … whatever, really. Dropper post, frame bags, and an ENVE Adventure Fork let you mix long days – or overnights – with whatever fun or trouble you want to get yourself into.

Naked Bicycles

Gold highlights on titanium tubing

Intricate tubing that throws back to repack

Chart your own path forward

Rockgeist frame bag tucks perfectly into the head tube area

And bolts for anything else you want to tack on

Internal routing, matched to the twin top tube for clean lines

Hand made in Canada

By Sam Whittingham

Solid tire clearance

Shimano XTR, for extra fun

Naked Bicycles repack-inspired gravel bike

ee-wings and a Wolf Tooth chainring

Black and Gold head badge keeps the theme going

Gold Chris King hubs and Wolf Tooth axleto match

Naked bicycles

Weis (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Brooklyn’s Hammer Gravel SL mixes carbon fibre, aluminum and Weis’ trademark asymmetric design for one very distinctive looking gravel bike. There’s clearance for 700×45 or 650×2.1″ tires mixed in with custom CNC dropouts and through axles. That’s all hiding behind the draw-dropping green marble / purple glitter / raw carbon fibre paint scheme.

Weis Hammer Gravel SL

Something look a little different on the Weis?

Could be those staggered seat stays

Weis trademark look appears even more distinctive with the carbon fibre seat tube

Godandfamous spacers, for N.Y. cred

Marble and purple glitter is the colour combo you didn't know you needed

Right down to the seat post topper.

Oversized 3-D printed pulleys

A very curated drivetrain

Bars and stem painted to match

Weis Hammer Gravel SL

Made in New York

Close up of the Weis head badge

Pursuit Cycles (Bozeman, Mont.)

Not all custom bikes are the work of a lone creator. Pursuit Cycles is a team of engineers, frame builders, artists and craftsmen assembled by Carl Strong. The All Road shown here was designed and created in-house in Bozeman, Montana, matching classic lines to modern clearance (tires up to 700×40 or 650×50). The ‘Lava Lamp’ paint by Malyia Hawk is inspired by Slime Mold, and tailored to the customer’s personal style.

Pursuit All Road

When the frame is that bright, the ENVE wheels can be muted

Highlighter yellow bartape actually looks good on the Pursuit

Especially with a seat to match

The combo is weirdly striking

A Campgnolo Ekar drivetrain, to switch things up

The Italians have joined the wide-range part

The Lava Lamp theme stars blue

Before a wild-looking fade

... to slime green?

Whatever, it looks incredible

Pursuit All Road, in all the colours

Pursuit All Road floats on top of those blacked-out ENVEs

Enve Adventure Fork, for options

Retrotec (Napa, Cali.)

For this show bike, Curtis Inglis took the Retrotec Twin Funduro and twisted it for a new material. Switching to titanium adds flash to the fun bike, as do a rainbow array of parts. Retrotec says the mismatched parts are “thanks to the bike industriy’s lack of availability,” but that array of Paul Components, White Industries and SRAM AXS parts looks quite carefully curated. Whether accidental or tongue-in-cheek, it is a look that works. With smooth lines and clearance for 2.6″ tires, the Retrotec titanium twin top tube looks like a blast to ride.

Retrotec Twin Funduro

White Industries meet SRAM AXS in the drivetrain

Retrotec's twin top tube

Titanium tubing...

And all the colours of your heart

Titanium detailing

SRAM AXS in oilslick is perfect for this build

Paul cable disc brakes

In colour

all the colours

So many colours

ENVE bars and Paul Components clamps keep the kaleidoscope spinning

Retrotc meets high tech

ENVE adds even more colour to this build

A Kashimo coated Fox fork almost seems subdued on this build, not bling.

White Industries cranks and Shimano XTR

Retrotec in titanium

Paul Components levers with OURY grips

The twin top tubes require some detailed work

A full Fox 36, eh? I guess it is Funduro not FunnXCO

English Cycles (Eugene, Ore.)

Eugene, Ore.’s English Cycles is know for super-clean road builds and this Builder Round-Up road bike is no different. It is simple at first glance, but there’s quite a bit going on the closer you look. Like that crazy cable routing up front. Clean, but aeuro tubing and a nice blue to sky-blue fade make for a custom build that is beautiful and bright without being overly flashy.

English Cycles

Creative cable routing

Tucked through the steer tube

Then into a port at behind the steerer

That can't have been easy to make

But wow, does it make for a clean look

SRAM wireless shifting

A big downtube matches ENVE rims

The "smallest" tires features, English is still running 29cc rubber

Tucked away from the wind, perfectly positioned to add some 'local flavour' to your bidon. Maybe best for dry rides.

A very clean dropout look, especially with AXS

Tall head tube, creative routing

Always nice to see a custom bike features that is for tall peopl

44 Bikes (Lyndeboro, New Hampshire)

44 Bikes goes in a completely opposite direction to most of the Round-Up builds. In place of wild colours, the N.H. brand opts for singlespeed and a simple matte black finish with silver and gold highlights. Simplicity extends to the design, with a rigid, singlespeed (with the option for gears) that is the prototype geo for 44 Bike’s first stock bike option.

44 Cycles blacked-out singlespeed

One gear and just a little bling

Ok, those ee-wings add quite a bit of bling

Custom, but with external routing for ease of service

Clean dropouts and one pretty cog

Double bolt seat clamp

44 Bikes head tube badge adds a bit of light

Made in New Hampshire

A bit more subtle branding

Singlespeed symmetry is oddly appealing. Especially in gold

ENVE bars holding up a raft of controls

A Fox Transfer dropper adds more colour

Rigid fork for ... fun?

