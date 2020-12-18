Save your shoes for summer: the Shimano IC1 is just for indoor riding

Indoor cycling is different than riding outside. Event the priciest ultra-lightweight road shoe is overkill for most spin sessions. Instead of destroying your favorite shoes with a winter’s-worth of sweat, spin through the snowy months with the Shimano indoor-specific IC1 (SH-IC100).

More than a stand-in for summer shoes, Shimano’s equipped the IC1 with an array of features that make it better for indoor riding than its all-season competitors. Quick-drying, widely compatible with a variety of cleats, and very ventilated, the IC1 is designed for spin studios or home workouts.

More Pedal and Cleat Compatibility

The IC1 shoe compatible with most popular cleat designs. This includes Peloton, SoulCycle as well as Shimano’s own cleats. It uses a five-hole design to work with 2- and 3-bolt (SPD and SPD-SL) cleat mounts, and will work with several of the proprietary spin bike designs. That means you can use one set up on your bike at home or take these shoes to the spin studio.

To survive crossing what Shimano calls “the treacherous, slick studio floors pre-and post-workout,” or to walk to the kitchen for more snacks, the IC1 feature a wide, stable heel pad.

More ventilation, less smell

Since indoor cycling can be especially sweaty, whether at a spin studio or your at-home “pain cave” the IC1 prioritizes ventilation. There’s an “intake ports” on the front of the sole to channel air down the center of the shoe and out an exhaust port on the heel.

Shimano builds the IC1 with a lightweight mesh upper that adds more ventilation across the top of the shoe. It also makes the IC1 a quick-drying shoe. That’s great for making sure it’s ready for your next workout. It should also help make sure the IC1 doesn’t build up smell over the winter.

Simple design for fit and comfort

Shimano uses a single strap to control the shoe’s volume and fit. The cross strap closure travels across the toe box and reaches over the shoe’s instep. This holds your foot firmly in place for hard efforts. The IC1’s upper wraps around the foot, adding arch support and a sock-like fit, in combination with the cross strap.

Rather than make a men’s and women’s version, Shimano focused on foot size over gender. The IC1’s unisex design uses two different lasts to keep fit consistent throughout the wide size range. Smaller IC1 shoes, from 36-41, feature a narrower last similar to Shimano’s women’s specific shoes. Larger sizes (42-50) use a wider last closer to men’s or unisex designs.

Pricing and availability

To meet the annual New Years’ resolution fitness rush, the Shimano IC1 is available immediately in stores and online at shimanoindoor.com. The shoe comes in one colour, oil-slick black, in sizes 36-50.

Shimano’s IC1 (SH-IC100) retails for $125.00.