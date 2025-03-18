Shimano introduces new road and gravel apparel

On Tuesday, Shimano released a new collection of road and gravel apparel. Designed with lightweight materials and breathable fabrics, these pieces offer both performance and comfort. The road kit will feature Shimano’s S-PHYRE technology.

S-PHYRE Leggera SS jersey (men’s and women’s)

The S-PHYRE Leggera Jersey has a fit designed for cycling, with a low-cut collar, laser-cut sleeves, and a back yoke to reduce wrinkles and improve airflow. The mesh side panels help with heat management, and the elastic grip band keeps the jersey in place during rides.

S-PHYRE Leggera bibs (men’s and women’s)

Made with Renew Prime fabric from Carvico, the S-PHYRE Leggera Bib Shorts offer support and comfort for long rides. They feature an In Fuga chamois designed for breathability and shock absorption. The shorts use flexible Bemis glue for seams, allowing for freedom of movement while preventing chafing. Laser-cut leg openings with silicone grippers keep them in place, and reflective elements enhance visibility in low-light conditions.

S-PHYRE Superlight vest

The S-PHYRE Superlight vest is windproof and water-repellent, and packs down for easy storage. The stretchy material and 3D construction offer a fit that doesn’t wrinkle, and the dual-direction YKK zipper means you can adjust for temperature changes on the bike.

Men’s Stile short sleeve jersey

This road jersey is lightweight and features a design for aerodynamics and easy-to-access pockets for storage.

Men’s Distanza bibs

The Men’s Distanza Bibs are designed for comfort during long rides, with a compressive fit to help with performance.

Women’s Eleganza short sleeve jersey and shorts

The Women’s Eleganza Jersey is breathable and lightweight. The shorts are designed with a women’s-specific fit and a wide waistband for added comfort.

Evolve Terra jersey (men’s and women’s) The Evolve Terra Jersey offers a fit that follows the body’s shape with breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. Its dual-yarn construction adds comfort and a two-tone design.

Women’s Evolve Avventura bibs

These gravel bibshorts are lightweight and breathable, made with moisture-wicking materials. A large leg pocket and a women’s-specific Sterrato 2.0 chamois provide practical features for long rides.

Shimano UX Urban hoodie

The UX Urban Hoodie is designed for casual wear, featuring a fleece lining and stretchy cotton blend for comfort.

Shimano Vertex mesh sleeveless base layer

This seamless base layer wicks moisture efficiently, keeping cyclists dry during intense efforts.

To learn more, including Canadian pricing, ridecanada.shimano.com