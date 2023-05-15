Shimano launches Flint Hills edition RX8 and RX6 gravel shoes

On Monday, Shimano introduced the limited-edition RX8 and RX6 Flint Hills gravel shoes. The new footwear is inspired by the heartland of the American gravel scene in Flint Hills, Kansas, home to the legendary Unbound race. The RX8 Twilight, RX6 Moonlight, and RX6W Sunrise gravel shoes are all designed for comfort and performance in mind for those long days in the saddle on a mix of terrain.

RX8 Twilight

The RX8 Twilight gravel shoes combine the performance features of the popular RX8 gravel race shoe with a breathable design, while still remaining stiff and optimizing your power output. They come in a pink-to-purple fade and are a solid all-terrain gravel shoe for either races or adventures.

BOA Li2 dial

Synthetic leather upper

Stiff carbon composite sole

Scratch resistant TPU outsole

Weight: 268 g (size 42)

US Regular sizes: 38, 39, 40, 41, 42-45(half sizes), 46

RX6 Moonlight

The RX6 Moonlight features Shimano’s comfortable fit for gravel rides and bike packing. Suitable for both on and off the bike, the Moonlight is a versatile shoe that offers good grip while walking but will still deliver for those hard efforts on the bike.

BOA L6 dial

Stiff carbon reinforced outsole

Wider outsole for extra stability

Weight: 274 g (size 42)

US Regular sizes: 38-46 whole sizes only

RX6W Sunrise

The Sunrise Gravel shoes is a women’s specific option. The RX6W Sunrise gravel come in turquoise-to-pink fade, and even has course navigation lines from the famous route in Emporia. The versatile Sunrise are stiff and performance-driven, but also offer a comfortable, walkable design when off the bike.

Women’s specific

BOA L6 dial

Stiff carbon reinforced outsole

Wider outsole for extra stability

Weight: 274 g (size 42)

US Regular sizes: 37-43 whole sizes only

Shimano RX801 Flint Hills Twilight gravel shoes, $400

Shimano RX600 Flint Hills Moonlight gravel shoes, $260

Shimano RX600 Women’s Flint Hills Sunrise gravel shoes, $260