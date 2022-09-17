Shimano launches new S-Phyre shoes at the UCI 2022 road worlds

The 2022 UCI road worlds are about to go down, and some of the top contenders in the race will have a brand new pair of Shimano shoes. Several top pros will be putting the Shimano S-Phyre RC903 road shoes to the test, including Mathieu van der Poel, Primož Roglič, Romain Bardet, and Lorena Wiebes, to name a few.

The latest iteration of the shoes focus on giving the rider more power transfer, as well as increased comfort, all with reduced weight. The shoes feature an ant-twist heel that will keep your foot firmly in place, even when the going gets super-tough.

Slipper-like fit

Extensive testing by Shimano engineers has resulted in a shoe that is designed around how force is applied through each pedal stroke. With 3D data, analysis revealed zones where pressure can be applied differently across the entire shoe. Using this information, the shoe design was tweaked to ensure the best power transfer, all while guaranteeing maximum comfort.

Using two BOA dials along with a new crossover lacing pattern, the shoes can be adjusted while riding to ensure a perfect fit. Along with the improved heel cup, the foot is kept perfectly static even during tough sprints or climbs.

The RC903W shoe features a specific fit for women. The shoe has a narrowed fit that is designed to be more in line with women’s foot shapes.

Key features

• Low-profile crossover lacing pattern

• Lightweight and breathable microfiber leather

upper

• Secure anti-twist stabilizing heel cup

• Refined toe box fit

Weight: 225g (size 42)

Men’s colors: White, blue, red, black

Men’s sizes: 40-48 (half sizes available 40-46.5)

Wide sizes: 40-46

Women’s colors: white

Women’s sizes: 36-44 full sizes

Shimano RC903, US $450