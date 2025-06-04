What does Shimano’s new XTR reveal about the future of Di2 wireless shifting

Shimano has revamped XTR, its top-end mountain bike group. And with a few new technological tricks it is, once again, the mountain bike group leading the storied Japanese brand in a new direction.

XTR 9200 is, to be more specific, Shimano’s first fully wireless drivetrain. What does that mean for the rest of the brand’s mountain bike groups? What does that hint at for the future of Shimano’s road and gravel groups, which often eventually follow XTR’s lead? And what does it mean for the future of electronic and wireless drivetrains beyond the walls of Shimano HQ? We have some thoughts.

If you’re not caught up on what’s new in the XTR group, head over and read, or watch, our full review of the new group. There’s all kinds of details on the drivetrain and other new elements of the XTR group, too. If you’re up to speed on what’s new, lets dive into what could be coming next.

More wireless: XTR leapfrogs Dura-Ace

Many of you familiar with Shimano’s Di2 road groups or the latest GRX Di2 2x group are likely already waving your hands, saying “But wait, Dura-Ace already is wireless.” Well, it’s semi-wireless. For road and gravel Di2 groups, Shimano currently uses wireless shifters. Those, though, talk to a hard-wired unit made up of the battery, front derailleur and rear derailleur. That’s fewer cables than Di2 started with, yes. But XTR takes this concept further and, like SRAM, has a shifter that communicates directly with the rear derailleur. There’s not a wire to be found. Well, unless you’re looking at the E-Bike-specific 9260 rear derailleur, which hardwires into an eMTB’s battery instead of relying on a battery of its own.

Road leads MTB sometimes (and gravel, too)

Before we dive into how wireless would play out on pavement, Shimano’s road groups hint at where XTR could go in the future. Not long after the latest Dura-Ace release, Ultegra Di2 followed with many of the same updates. A while after that, 105. With SRAM bringing its AXS T-Type all the way down to it’s formerly-workhorse GX group, Shimano both has internal precident and external pressure to extend Di2 down the line from XTR. How far? Well, that remains to be seen.

As for gravel? Well, the last two GRX releases hint strongly that something similar to XTR could follow. The 2023 release of mechanical GRX 820 included 2x options and also a 1x option where the rear derailleur borrowed heavily from the mountain bike design and the cassette was actually an XT cassette. In 2024, an electronic GRX Di2 825 followed, but only for 2x drivetrains. That leaves 1x Di2 as the only hole in Shimano’s GRX 820-series.

Wires make sense sometimes

There are a few reasons Dura-Ace, GRX, Ultegra and 105 are designed in this way. More derailleurs, twice as many as XTR, requires more power from the battery. So you can ride for longer on a l

arger, hard-wired battery. If you want to go fully wireless, it would require a second battery at the front derailleur. That could mean more weight. The XTR rear derailleur is, at 389 grams, also significantly heavier than the svelt 215 g of Dura-Ace’s latest Di2 rear mech. Weight is super-important for the roadie crowd and, while that weight doesn’t include wires and the internal battery (another 53 g), it’s hard to imagine many pros getting excited about hanging another 174 g off the back of their frame.

From a design perspective, road bikes are, in general, also easier to run cables through. With no dropper post (except the odd GRX build) there is plenty of room for an internal battery with easy access. A lack of rear suspension linkages also makes it easy to run cables from the bottom bracket area through to the rear axle.

Wireless makes sense sometimes, too

But that doesn’t mean that a fully wireless road, or gravel, group isn’t in the future. XTR is bulkier in part because it has a fancy Automatic Impact Recovery Function, is built tough and has a strong chain tension mechanism as required for off-road riding. Shimano could easily cut weight off to adapt XTR’s design to a road purpose in the future. Why? Well, it’s easier to charge a battery you can pop out of the rear derailleur and bring inside with you. It also means less work for mechanics, as there’s no fishing any wires through the frame.

Then there’s the aspect of consumer demand, which doesn’t always follow what the most functional thing is as much as, at times, just demands the newest and fanciest thing. With SRAM pushing wireless onto the road, Shimano may be forced to follow. After waiting, by their own account, too long to cut the cables on XTR, the Japanese brand will be wary of falling to far behind on the road. Looking at the way gravel is going, there will be even more pressure there.

The focus on wireless may miss the point, though. SRAM and Campagnolo already offer 13-speed drivetrains for drop bar riders. The latest update to Dura-Ace, way back in 2021, stuck with 12. If XTR is to transition to tarmac it would, in all likelyhood, have adding an extra gear as a higher priority than cutting wires. Though that 9-45 short cage XTR rear derailleur could be a hint at how Shimano would approach the move to 13, too.

Speaking of SRAM…

Shimano is not making products in a void, of course. As much as it would like to say it designs its products in accordance with what is the best decision from an engineering perspective, the brand does need to sell its gear to consumers, not just pro teams. And that means competing with SRAM.

Compatibility and counting cogs

The U.S. brand’s latest gravel group, Red XPLR AXS, brought two changes to gravel riding. First, it introduced 13-speed rear cassettes. While XPRL is a gravel group, LIDL-Trek road teams are already experimenting with using modified rear derailleurs from the group on the road. Second, and this is arguably far more significant, XPLR introduced the UDH/Direct Mount standard to gravel frames. To run Red XPLR AXS, you have to have a frame with a UDH-compatible frame. While there are some UDH gravel bikes, there are very few on the road, yet.

Smarter versus stronger

Shimano’s approach to XTR opens up a new front in the battle for wireless dominance. Instead of following SRAM’s UDH-based approach, Shimano’s wireless group will work with any derailleur hangar, standard or UDH. That mean’s Shimano’s first wireless group will work with any existing road bike frame. In fact, XTR already has the capability to talk to drop bar shifters, Dura-Ace or otherwise.

Shimano does this by making XTR as smart as it is strong. The shape of XTR’s rear derailleur helps deflect impacts instead of taking them head-on. The innovative Automatic Impact Recovery Function allows the rear derailleur to not only disengage when it is hit, but also to return to the same gear on its own. So you don’t have to stop and re-set the rear derailleur after an impact. This approach means Shimano doesn’t have to use a UDH-style direct mount.

In terms of how this could see wireless move from mountain bikes to gravel and road, it means Shimano doesn’t have to ask frame manufacturers to completely redesign their bikes in order to run, say, a future, fully wireless Dura-Ace group. While a fully wireless group might be slightly heavier than current Dura-Ace, the ability to go head-to-head with SRAM could be crucial to Shimano staying dominant on the road.

Shimano versus the rest

With any brand looking to be taken seriously currently introducing, or planning some sort of electronic group, SRAM isn’t Shimano’s only competition. TRP, FSA and a host of Asia-based brands, like LTwoo and Wheeltop, all have some sort of new electronic or wireless option out or on the way. Some of these are significantly more affordable than anything available from the big three drivetrain brands.

XTR could give a hint at how Shimano can not just compete, but set itself apart from the upcomers and immitators. Again, it is the Automatic Impact Recovery Function that opens up Shimano’s smart approach to wireless design that could help here. For cyclocross, gravel and for one-day Classics, the ability to take a hit and keep running as-normal without having to visit a pit or mechanic is a significant advantage.