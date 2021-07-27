Silca’s new 3D printed tools are absurdly expensive

Silca is known for its bougie line of cycling accessories, but the brand’s latest takes luxury to new heights. It’s released three tools, all titanium and all 3D printed. They’re all, as expected, absurdly expensive.

But do Silca’s latest stand up to the offerings of other high-end tool brands? Let’s take look.

What is Silca offering?

There’s three 3D printed tools, each retails for $150.00 as a baseline, with the option to spend even more. Each can be engraved. So, you know, you don’t get your 3D printed titanium hammer mixed up with your buddies.

Titanium lock ring tool. $150.00

Titanium chain whip. $150.00

Titanium hammer. $150.00

For all three, it is USD$ 399.00, which is a steal of a deal compared to buying them individually.

For $425, you can have the full set engraved.

Who is Silca targeting with this titanium tools?

Silca knows its tools are bougie. The brand says the tools are for “The ultimate world travelling pro mechanic,” as it saves weight in the suitcase. Silca claims its tools save a full pound of weight compared to the lightest competitors.

Are they too expensive? A look at the competition

To see if these are more than a gimmick, we’re looking at another brand with a reputation for bougie tools preferred by mechanics. Abbey Tools is based – and made – in Bend, Ore.. The brand was founded by a travelling mechanic to serve his own need for high end tools, and spread from there. They are quality, and they are also expensive.

But let’s compare. Abbey’s lock ring tool, the “Crombie” isn’t titanium, but it does come in a lightweight and standard version. If you’re not travelling, or are using it regularly, Abbey actually recommends the heavier option. Weight isn’t everything.It also only costs $50, just 1/3 the price of the Silca.

Abbey offers two chain whips. A regular length, and an extra long Track Whip for more leverage. The standard is $45. The Track Whip is $50. Again, 1/3 of the price. Not titanium, but if you need the extra length to really lean into a drivetrain weight is maybe not your first concern.

Now, the hammers. Abbey does offer a titanium hammer option. It is actually more expensive than the Silca tool, at $180. Even if you get the Silca engraved, you save $5 over the Abbey option.

So, are Silca’s tools really over priced? Well, any way you slice it, $150 for a lock ring tool is steep. But, looking at Abbey, Silca is in line with other titanium tool options. That is, if you actually need a titanium tool. That is an entirely different question.