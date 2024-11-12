Smashometer Wearable allows you to train on any indoor bike, anywhere

Starting Friday, Smash Your Fitness will offer cyclists a fresh way to train indoors. The app includes a variety of gaming modes like workouts, races, and training programs. The Smashometer wearable allows cyclists to participate using any stationary bike, bike trainer, or smart bike.

Designed for all fitness levels, Smash Your Fitness ensures that each player’s avatar is equalized. Regardless of a rider’s physical strength, all participants compete on an even playing field, with gameplay focused on actions like turning, braking, and using power-ups. Whether you want a casual ride, structured workouts, or competitive races, Smash has options for everyone.

“The idea is simple: when you move, your avatar moves,” Frank Garcia, Founder of Smash, said. “Smash is perfect for anyone from beginners to experienced athletes seeking new challenges or training plans.”

Smash is quite a bit more affordable than other platforms, too. Smashometer wearable, compatible with any indoor bike, costs much less than typical smart trainers. The app is available for US $9.99/month, with discounted rates for longer subscriptions. The Smashometer is priced at US $49.99 and includes a 3-month subscription. Annual subscriptions start at US $5.99/month.

The app features a range of virtual maps, including futuristic sci-fi settings and real-world locations like Paris, Dublin, and St. George, Utah. Riders can also upload their own routes to create in-game versions. To succeed, cyclists must manage in-game stamina and navigate corners carefully.

Cyclists can ride with others from around the world, join paced group rides, or compete head-to-head with live audio chat. Workouts range from 5 minutes to several hours, and the AI-powered Coach Cy creates personalized training plans based on goals and ride data.

Key features

Smashometer Wearable

A small, rechargeable device that tracks leg speed and connects to the app via Bluetooth, enabling gameplay on any indoor bike.

Compatible with any bike

Use with any stationary bike, bike trainer, or smart trainer. No need for expensive equipment.

Equalized gameplay

All riders compete on the same level, based on leg speed rather than physical power.

Varied game modes

Participate in structured workouts, races, group rides, or head-to-head competitions.</

Custom workouts

Coach Cy, the AI-powered coach, generates personalized workout plans based on fitness goals and recent ride history.

Immersive worlds

Ride through real-world locations and sci-fi settings, with the option to upload personal routes.

To learn more check out SmashYourFitness.com