Specialized Mode helmet review

Specialized’s new Mode helmet is something you’ll definitely want to wear on the ride to work or school. The smooth, sleek shape and clean, elegant lines deliver more than modern styling, they have hidden vents for increased airflow. You can stay comfortable even when it gets warmer out.

Some additional comfort will come from the seamlessly integrated fit adjustment system along with personalized sizing. This means you can create a fit that’s safe and secure for your own head.

Key Features

With the hidden vent integration you’ll never have to worry about overheating. Plus, the helmet will fit you like a (head) glove due to the integrated fit adjustment system. That means you’ll get a custom fit and occipital base adjustment.

Sizes for all head shapes

Mode is offered in three shell sizes and two head forms for distinctive fits: Classic SBC head form and Round Fit head form. The Mode earned the highest 5-Star Virginia Tech Helmet Rating from the internationally renowned Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. The helmet features Mips (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) that helps prevent rotational injury.

Versatile for all bikes, day or night

Whether you are riding leg-powered or electric, Mode passes the Dutch e-bike Standard NTA8776 so you can can ride with confidence. Furthermore, the reflective decals and Stix Light compatibility makes for seamless day and night-time visibility.