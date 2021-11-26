Specialized’s Tactic 4 Helmet

Specialized’s Tactic 4 has been redesigned with both traditional bikes and e-bikes in mind. The latest lid in the line has better airflow, as well as updated to pass the NTA-8776 standard for electric bike safety.

Looks

At first glance the helmet is quite different than previous iterations. The helmet wraps much further around the back of the skull, and the visor is much higher on the front end. The helmet is a much more robust in style, and there’s many reasons for the reformat.

Better fit

The helmet uses the MIPS tech and affixes to the two-piece pads in the helmet to help keep your head protected if there is an impact. The fit is also more comfortable with increased ventilation.

Shape changed with goggles in mind

The shape of the helmet also factors in your eyewear. The front end has been redesigned to better accommodate not just standard sunglasses, but goggles as well.

Better visibility

The removable fixed visor has been placed much higher than previous iterations, and the position is aimed to increase your visibility, while still offering protecting against branches on the singletrack.

Key specs

3 Sizes: Small (50-56cm), Medium (55-59cm), Large (58-62cm)

MIPS rotational protection

Colors available: Black, White, Doppio, Cast Blue, Oak Green

Weight: 383g