SRAM Red XPLR AXS long-term test: flawless shifting and fantastic braking power

SRAM’s Red XPLR AXS, which launched August 2024, is both fancy and expensive. It boasts many new features and, much like the company’s mountain bike Transmission groupset, the gravel-focused components will have a major impact on bike design. I did a long-term test of this group on the roads in Canada, Colombia and in the U.S. I rode gravel, singletrack and smooth pavement.

I put the SRAM Red XPLR AXS on the new Trek Checkpoint SRL 9, one of the few gravel frames that was available with a universal derailleur hanger (UDH) design. You need a UDH frame for this gruppo. The Checkpoint is my first gravel bike. As a longtime cyclocross rider, it has taken me some time to let go. It’s clear I took too much time. This bike quickly became my favourite rig. The shifting has been flawless. I am seldom searching for more gears. The braking power available using only my index fingers with my hands on the hoods as I descended dangerous rocky descents was a bit of a revelation to me.

Simply, I have a very pricey bike that performs almost flawlessly. Any weaknesses are my own. While the group has performed amazingly well, it does leave questions unanswered. If this is the future, which it might be, how soon will there be more affordable options for the masses? The whole group runs around $5,000 and you probably need a new frame to go with it.

On UDH

Is UDH a revolution? Bicycles have many proprietary parts. UDH, which SRAM has made an open-source standard with hopes that manufacturers would adopt it easily, is an attempt to get as many bike brands as possible to use the same configuration for the derailleur and thru-axle. While this development could standardize things going forward, UDH is a misnomer: it is only universal if everyone chooses to adopt it, which has not yet happened. It has limitations, too. You can put a Shimano or Campagnolo groupset on a UDH frame. However, you can’t use the new XPLR or Transmission with a non-UDH bike. One day, will all brands choose to build their frames with UDH in mind? I think that is an open question, but certainly some will.

This Red XPLR AXS set, like Transmission mountain bike groups that launched two years ago, has a rear mech that attaches to the frame without a derailleur hanger. It’s called full-mount, which is different from Shimano’s direct-mount. The full-mount has done a few great things for Red XPLR. SRAM does not need to adjust for a derailleur hanger, meaning that derailleur proximity to the cassette is fixed, so it never needs to be adjusted, not when it is set up and not in the future. That configuration leads to flawless shifting that has stayed flawless for six months. My Eagle Transmission did see some minor hiccups after 12 months of use: it started skipping a shift in the middle of the cassette on occasion. The UDH design also means that there is no derailleur to be bent or broken in a crash. Without a hanger present, the derailleur has to be strong. (Remember, the hanger is there to bend when a derailleur gets bumped.

The idea is that it’s easier to repair or replace a hanger than a rear mech, as long as you have the backup hanger on-hand.) SRAM has made its derailleur quite durable. Mine took numerous hits at high speeds on big rocks. Afterward, I saw no change to the shifting. Also, I didn’t feel I needed to remove the derailleur when travelling with the bike; it is that strong. Another advantage with this full-mount is that SRAM was able to get a few millimetres of extra space for the cassette allowing designers to go from a 12-speed cassette to a 13-speed (as Campagnolo did with Ekar) without having to make a narrower chain or cogs. The spacing between the cogs is the same despite the addition of another sprocket. Many parts of the XPLR set are drawn from SRAM’s Red road group: the chain, the chainring and cranks are the same as well as the braking system. However, two key components are not interchangeable: the cassette and the derailleur. Put another way, the derailleur has to match the cassette. My XPLR 10-46 tooth cassette is the only cassette that will work with my XPLR derailleur. I cannot add the Eagle Transmission 10-54 tooth cassette unless I also add an Eagle Transmission derailleur. Is this a problem? Not necessarily, but it does mean that the group is not adaptable and that the mullet makeup of past groups is more out of reach, in part because of the cost of derailleur and cassettes for both groups.

Quick and accurate shifting

The shifting is not only accurate, but fast. Like the Transmission group, it shifts extremely well under load. You don’t need to fear mashing the group as you start heading up a steep climb. While Transmission seems to shift better under load, you can find yourself grinding XPLR a bit. The cassette’s 13 cogs range from 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 24, 28, 32, 38 and 46.

As the road gets steeper, you’ll notice the jumps get larger, but I seldom found myself searching for gears. On the tarmac and smooth roads, the tight grouping of smaller cogs felt right for maintaining the right cadence. My bike and the cassette are matched to a 40-tooth chainring.

The hoods and the braking system work very well. Each of the new hoods allows me to get four fingers between the lever bar, or three fingers and one around the brake lever. This is a notable increase in space from the previous generation of Red I have ridden, but the same as the new Red that launched earlier in 2024. The company added a bonus shifting button on the top of each hood. I used these buttons for shifting a few times, but I never really got used to using it. Setting those buttons up to work with a head unit or lights is a better application. As I mentioned earlier I was braking in difficult situations with my hands on the hoods.

Often in Colombia, a short steep descent would sneak up on you, so your hands were on the hoods, but it felt like no appreciable loss in stability or braking power with my hands up there, so I basically stopped using the drops for my descents. While not necessarily a wise idea, it was interesting to see just how reliable this braking position with one finger was.

So what I can say from my long-term test with this Red XPLR group is that I truly like its performance. It has the quick shifting and much of the front end of the Red for road. The XPLR has a similar bomb-proof derailleur to the Transmission group, and has the same shifting accuracy. Ultimately, it’s a great blend of SR Red and Transmission. Will this make it down the line and be more affordable? That seems likely as SRAM has launched multiple AXS versions of Transmission and even recently released a mechanical version, so why would they not bring out lower end models for XPLR? But at the moment, to ride this group, you need a whole new bike and a very expensive group. That’s the cost of high performance.