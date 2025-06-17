SRAM upgrades Force AXS with improved braking and shifting

On Tuesday, SRAM announced several upgrades to its Force and Rival AXS and XPLR groups.

The Force and Rival AXS systems are now available with wireless braking, shifting, and integration, in both 2x and XPLR options. These drivetrains feature fully wireless technology, improved ergonomics, and enhanced AXS integration. They offer reliable performance with smooth braking and quicker front shifting, designed for efficient road or gravel riding.

Force AXS

Force AXS builds on designs from its big brother RED with wireless tech, better ergonomics and easier braking,

Shifters and brakes

The new Force AXS hood design features stiffer calipers, one-finger braking from both the hoods and drops, improved button placement with added texture, and reduced risk of finger pinch under hard braking. According to SRAM, they were developed using four years of rider feedback, the system delivers better control, less hand fatigue, and more comfortable braking.

AXS Front Derailleur

The Force AXS front derailleur has been updated to shift faster and more precisely. The cage is a bit narrower now. That means it doesn’t have to move as far. Which is especially helpful when you’re shifting under load. It works with 46/33T, 48/35T, or 50/37T chainrings, and setup’s easy with the tool that comes with it.

Rear Derailleur

The Force AXS rear derailleur is lighter and quicker than before, with a new cage and bigger pulley for better efficiency. It works with both 1x and 2x setups and fits cassettes from 10-28T to 10-36T. Setup is wireless and simple, and it keeps things running smooth and quiet.

Force AXS Crankest

The Force crankset is lighter and stiffer, with smooth shifting and gearing that keeps cadence changes small. It’s available with 46/33T, 48/35T, or 50/37T chainrings. Crank arm lengths come in 160, 165, 170, 172.5, and 175 mm. You can also upgrade it to a power meter if you want.

Power Meter

The Force AXS power meter gives you accurate power data and lets you swap chainring sizes easily. It’s built into the chainring, tracks left-right leg balance, and stays accurate no matter the weather. Chainring options include 46/33T, 48/35T, and 50/37T. Crank arm lengths are available in 160, 165, 170, 172.5, and 175 mm.

The Force cassette gives you 12-speed options in 10-28T, 10-30T, 10-33T, or 10-36T.

Rotors

The Paceline has a vented brake track that helps keep braking smooth and quiet. It’s also a bit lighter than the last version, thanks to an aluminum carrier that drops 20 grams.

SRAM has also updated three other groups, Rival AXS. Force XPLR AXS and Rival XPLR AXS

Rival AXS

Rival AXS offers reliable electronic shifting, reduced weight, and integrated power measurement and connectivity. It is designed to provide high-end functionality at a more accessible price point.

SRAM tweaked the brake levers to make stopping from the hoods way easier — around 80 per cent less effort.

It works with chainrings in 46/33T, 48/35T, or 50/37T combos and cassettes from 10-28T up to 10-36T.

The chain got lighter too, thanks to cutouts on the outer links, and the hard chrome finish helps it last as you shift hard and fast.

Force XPLR AXS

Force XPLR AXS combines durable construction with precise shifting in a configuration tailored for gravel riding. It’s easier to set up with a strong Full Mount derailleur, and the redesigned controls give you better braking. The 13-speed wireless setup simplifies shifting and removes cables from the system.

It’s made for 1x setups with a 10-46T XPLR cassette and Flattop chains. The power meter is tucked inside the DUB (Durable Unified Bottom Bracket) spindle, keeping things sleek. The cranks use direct mount aero chainrings to help with aerodynamics too.

The 13-speed 10-46T cassette hits the perfect range for gravel gearing.

Rival XPLR AXS

Rival XPLR AXS is built tougher with a reliable Full Mount rear derailleur and gravel-focused 13-speed gearing. This version also has stronger brakes and lost some weight along the way. It’s solid, straightforward gear for anyone riding gravel.

It’s made for 1x setups with a 10-46T cassette and Flattop chains, and chainrings from 38 to 46 teeth.

The crankarms are lighter aluminum, but the power meter inside the spindle stays accurate and solid, giving you the data you need without adding bulk.

To learn more, head on over to SRAM.com