Garmin releases the Tacx Boost, an affordable indoor training option

On Dec. 9, Garmin announced the release of a new magnetic indoor trainer, the Tacx Boost. With the release of the new trainer, the company, which acquired Tacx in Feb. 2019, also announced the integration of the Garmin Connect and Tacx apps.

The Tacx Boost

The Tacx Boost is a magnetic trainer with a flywheel and manually controlled resistance. The resistance can be increased by 10 levels, controlled by a lever attached to the handlebar, letting riders put down up to 1,050 watts. Tacx says that the flywheel generates realistic and smooth pedal strokes while the closed resistance unit helps reduce noise.

The trainer seems like a good option for those with more compact living arrangements. The front wheel support works as a handle when not in use and the trainer folds up neatly in two clicks. The Boost also doesn’t require an external power source, so it can be used anywhere it can fit.

At $420, the price of this trainer is one of its most exciting qualities—the Boost is Tacx’s most affordable trainer.

Tacx is selling a bundle option for the Boost ($470), which includes the trainer, a 30-day Tacx premium subscription and a speed sensor. The speed sensor will allow cyclists to track speed, distance and estimated virtual power, a metric used for apps such as Zwift, TrainerRoad and the Tacx Training app.

Tacx Training app

Using a single sign on, cyclists will now be able to link their Tacx apps to Garmin Connect to see recorded indoor rides, review training data and analyze stats. Indoor rides recorded in the Tacx apps will also now automatically sync with Garmin Connect.

Cyclists with a Garmin Edge 530, Edge 830, Edge 1030 or Edge 1030 Plus will now be able to use their bike computers to adjust the road feel if using a Tacx NEO Smart series trainer.

