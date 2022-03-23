Tacx launches NEO motion plates for the trainer

Garmin has launched the Tacx Neo Motion plates for your trainer. They are easy-to-mount motion plates that bring multidirectional movement to Tacx NEO, NEO 2 and NEO 2T smart trainers, mimicking the feeling of riding outdoors with each pedal stroke.

“Cyclists are always looking for ways to make indoor training more productive and enjoyable,” Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales said. “By adding multidirectional movement to the Tacx NEO smart trainers, the Tacx NEO Motion Plates make for one of the most dynamic and natural indoor riding experiences yet.”

If you’re looking to make the indoors feel like outside, the Tacx Neo Motion Plates may be for you. The goal is to

help cyclists get the most out of their indoor ride.

Features

The plates complement the left-to-right movement of Tacx NEO smart trainers by adding front-to-back movement, allowing cyclists to adopt a natural riding position and train more effectively.

They will maintain the compact footprint and nearly silent performance that the Tacx NEO smart trainers are known for.

Installation is easy. You can snap them on by magnetically attaching to the underside of compatible Tacx NEO smart trainers.

Tacx NEO Motion Plates are available now on Garmin.com for $390