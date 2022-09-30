Nine things to make your back to work commute better

With more and more people returning to work, or doing a hybrid of home and office, you are probably excited to get ready for your bike commute. There’s plenty of things you can get to spice up your ride with fresh gear this fall.

Riding to work and back is a great way to not only get exercise, but it creates a nice bookend at the start and end of the day. Plus, it’s cheaper than driving or transit! Here’s a few things that might make your ride to the office even more enjoyable.

New lid

A nice new helmet is always a great way to upgrade your commuting outfit. There’s a few urban helmets that can definitely complete your commuting look.

ABUS Pedelec 2.0

The Pedelec 2.0 combines maximum comfort and best safety features. The helmet has bright rechargeable LED light at the back with 180° visibility. Also, a rain cover is cleverly integrated in the helmet for the rainy days.

ABUS Hyban 2.0 LED

The Hyban 2.0 is the little brother of the Pedelec 2.0 with also a bright rechargeable LED light. Both has bug mesh integrated.

Upgrade your lock

If you’re locking your bike outside, or in the underground parking beneath your building, you may want to swap out your lock for a new one.

ABUS Bordo Granit XPlus 6500, featuring top-level folding security

A folding U-Lock. Bordo Granit XPlus 6500 is your best friend for security: 5.5 mm bars manufactured from specially hardened steel and connected with special rivets, which offer protection against even the most determined of attacks.

ABUS Bordo 6000

A smaller, lighter version with 5 mm bars manufactured from specially hardened steel and connected with special rivets.

ABUS Ivera Steel-o-Chain, a stylish option

A 7 mm strong square chain with long life and highly flexible mesh sleeve to prevent damage to the bicycle paint.

New Lights for better visibility

See and be seen with these great options for lights. When the sun starts setting earlier, being lit up is a must.

CatEye light pack, AMPP 800 & VIZ 300

These super easy to mount light while make sure you are seen with their different modes such as constant, flashing, daytime hyper flash, and so on. They can be fully charged in only three hours so you will never miss your commute.

Tools for on-the-bike repairs

If you ride to work and back, expect to sometimes have the occasional flat or adjustment for your bike. If you’re well-prepared, a quick fix is a breeze.

Lezyne Super V multitool

With your everyday commute under different temperatures, you want to make sure your multitool never rust. This multitool has the Anti-Corrosion technology that you need, as well, integrated magnetic holders for a spare quick link and all the tools you need.

Lezyne Grip Drive HP pump

If your tires feel soft, or you get a flat, you’ll need a bit of air. With this hand-held pump that tucks away in your jersey or on your frame, you’re all set.

Lezyne Metal patch kit

If you ever find yourself with a puncture and no tube, this kit with glueless patches has everything you need to save the day.

This story is presented by HLC