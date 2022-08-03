The best way to pack your bike and gear for travel

Now that things are sort of getting back to normal…ish, a lot of people are heading out for their first proper vacations in a while. If you travel with a bike, you know how important it is to pack all the gear you need, but in an organized and straightforward way. You don’t show up at your destination and realize you’ve forgotten arm warmers–and have to improvise or buy gear you already have. There’s nothing like realizing you’ve left your shoes at home, is there?

If you’re headed on a cycling adventure, you also don’t want to bring too much stuff, just what you need. Unless you’re planning on renting a bike, you’ll most likely want to bring your own ride, and make sure it’s secure and safe on your trip.

Protect your bike with a premium bike bag

Your bike is your pride and joy. You spend a lot of money on it, and it brings you so much satisfaction. Traveling with a bike can be stressful if you don’t have the right bag. You want something that is sturdy, but light. Carting a heavy and cumbersome bag through the airport is no fun. The EVOC Road bike bag pro is perfect for taking your bike to wherever you’re headed.

The Bike Bag Pro is lightweight, which means it’s not going to give you a hernia going up the escalator at the airport. Assembly is straightforward: you simply insert rods around the case to turn a fabric, soft bag, into a sturdy, reliable and safe case for your bike. If you want to stash the bag once you arrive–or even store it at home without taking up too much room–just remove the rods. It breaks down and takes up half the space as a hard case.

One of the best parts of the bag is that your bike is not just thrown in the bag willy-nilly. You attach the forks and rear triangle to a rack inside, so your bike is firmly in place. The other great aspect is all you need to remove are the wheels and pedals. The entire cockpit stays assembled. No need to undo the stem or handlebars. So that’s one less thing to worry about when you’re packing, or unpacking. Because traveling is supposed to be fun, not a chore.

Your wheels stow in bike wheel bags, and have side impact absorbers to make sure they are protected. All you’ve got to do is take off your pedals, put them in the pedal compartment, and you’re good to go. The other good thing is the bag is not going to throw your back out: it comes in at only: 11.7 kg. The top of the bag is made of impact and pressure resistant polycarbonate shell, so that means that it’s safe from damage.

Carrying your gear in one place

So you’ve got your bike packed–that’s the hardest part. Next up, you’ll want a bag to stash your shoes and clothes. By the way, you can always throw some extra clothes in the bike bag. There’s room in there for an extra pair of pants or shoes.

The gear bag is your main traveling case for all the stuff you’ll need for your adventure. It’s well–-padded, with a separated section for wet clothes after a ride. Plus, there’s spots for your shoes, so you’ll never have the worst nightmare: “I forgot my shoes!” There’s nothing worse than borrowing someone else’s shoes, is there? They are your point of contact with the bike so wearing someone else’s cycling shoes can be a big bother.

Preparing for punctures with a seat bag

If you’re planning on going on some epic rides, you need to be prepared. The EVOC seat bag is perfect for a tube, some tire irons–just what you need so you’ll know you’ll be ready in case you puncture. You don’t want to be stranded in unfamiliar territory. That would put a damper on your vacation. It’s got a reflective logo, too, so there’s some added safety. The buckle snaps under your saddle with ease, so installation is a breeze.

Everything you need to clean up in one spot

If you’re headed out on some amazing bike rides, you’ll probably want to clean up after…right? The EVOC wash pouch stores everything you need in a nifty travel case so you’ll have what you need to clean up and feel great. You’ve got your toothbrush container, as well as separate pockets for deodorant, travel-sized shampoo, and whatever else you need in the bath. It’s all in one place, and you can easily stash that in your gear bag.

If you’re ready for an adventure, and want to check out some great solutions for travelling, check out HLC.bike.ca

This story is presented by EVOC