There were plenty of fast cyclists in Milton for the Nations Cup, but there were also a lot of fast bikes. Here’s a selection of some of the rides from the Mattamy National Cycling Centre.

Italy’s Pinarello Maat

Cycling Canada’s Argon 18



Talc on the bars for grip



The British Hope / Lotus bike



Cervélos as far as the eye can see

But the Pinarellos are reserved for the Italians