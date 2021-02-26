The Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc wheelset balances stability and aerodynamics

Wheel aerodynamics are important, but they are still secondary to the ability to control your bike across different scenarios. Hunt says its new 60 Limitless Aero Disc wheels, which were designed for criterium, road, and triathlon racing, excel at minimizing aerodynamic drag while maintaining a smooth, stable steering moment.

The wheels were designed to allow riders to carry higher speeds through corners and variable conditions. The wheelset is the third in Hunt’s “Limitless” range.The 60 Limitless Aero Disc joins the slightly shallower 48 Limitless Aero Disc and the gravel-specific 42 Limitless Gravel Disc. The company’s “Limitless Width Technology”, uses co-moulded low-density polymer in the outer rim of the bike which keeps the overall rim weight low and maintains an extra-wide profile optimized for 25-28mm tires.

From the ground up

Although both model make use of Hunt’s Limitless Width Technology, Hunt didn’t adapt the 48 Limitless Aero Disc to create the 60 Limitless Aero Disc. Instead, engineers started from scratch to develop the new wheels, using 3D printed prototype rims and wind tunnels to test a variety of designs.

After testing aerodynamics, while also keeping in mind smooth steering movement, Hunt found the ideal dimensions for 60mm deep rims designed around 25-28c tires to be an external width of 34mm, with an internal width of 21 mm. The design was made to minimize drag by helping airflow stay attached longer as it passes over the rim. The tires balance low aerodynamic drag while maintaining stability in handling by using a truncated airfoil shape with a rounded but slightly less U-shaped profile than on the 48 Limitless Aero Disc.

Optimized for 25-28mm tires, the 60 Limitless Aero Disc wheels pair Hunt’s FastEngage Sprint hubs with 7.5-degree engagement and aerodynamic Pillar Elliptical spokes—the total system weight comes to 1,669 grams. Wheels come with either CeramicSpeed or EZO bearings. The hooked ETRTO-compliant tubeless-ready rim design has full clincher & tubeless tire compatibility.

The Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc wheelset is available for pre-order at huntbikewheels.com, with an estimated delivery window in April of 2021.

Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc Specs

Cost: USD for EZO bearings, $1,859 USD for the CeramicSpeed build

Dimensions: 34mm external, 21mm internal

Weight: 1669g

Hubs: FastEngage 7.5 Hub SPRINT, with an engagement rate of 7.5°. 20/24-hole. Multi-point pawls, with 48 ratchets within the hub shell. Centre-Lock Disc.

Bearings: CeramicSpeed & EZO Available

Spokes: Pillar Elliptical Spokes, PSR Wing 20 14g Straight Pull Black

Tire compatibility: Tubeless and clincher-ready, optimized for 25-28c, compatible

Freehub options: Shimano/SRAM 8/9/10/11 speed, SRAM XD/XDR, Campagnolo 8/9/10/11/12 speed