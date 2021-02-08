The Maxxis High Road tire just got an update

Maxxis’ flagship High Road racing tire has been upgraded just in time for the new season. The original High Road was consistently one of the company’s best performing road tires. With the company’s second generation design, the tire has undergone a number of improvements.

All specs of the High Road tire will now get a 170 thread per inch (TPI) casing, instead of 120 TPI. With a higher TPI count, the tire sees a two per cent reduction in rolling resistance and a 12 to 15 per cent weight reduction with the clincher versions of the tire (tubeless specs weigh roughly the same as before).

Improved casings

The second generation of the High Road will feature a redesigned tread pattern to deliver better dry traction and wet cornering. The finely textured casing creates grip in dry conditions, while the new shoulder design of the tires improves corning on slippery roads. Like the first generation High Roads, the new tires will also be constructed with Maxxis’ HYPR compound, which the company says, “delivers traction and low rolling resistance that helped to make the original model so popular.”

The tires will also be covered in a new liquid crystal polymer fibre anti-puncture layer called “ZK”. The material takes the place of the company’s previous anti-puncture layer, K2, and offers a seven per cent increase in puncture resistance over the pervious model.

The tire comes in clincher and tubeless versions. Maxxis has revised the construction on the tubeless ready specs to improve air retention and made the casing more supple to increase ride quality and rider comfort. Both the Clincher and tubeless

specs come in 700 x 25 and 700 x 28 sizes.

The new Maxxis High Road tire is $100 for the clincher and $111 for the tubeless ready version. The tires will be avaiable at your local Maxxis dealer or at Maxxiscanada.com.