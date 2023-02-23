The new Assos Equipe R Bibs S9: Performance and comfort for the serious racer

On Thursday, Assos debuted its Assos Equipe R Bib, a durable pair of shorts intended for training and racing. Using features from its older brothers, the RS and RSR, the new bibs are aimed for those who want a high-end, performance-oriented bib at a lower price. The shorts have all the benefits of professionally-tested bibs, including a sleek race fit, and an exceedingly comfortable insert.

The race fit of the Assos Equipe R Bibs

The first thing you’ll notice when you put on the bibs is that “second skin” feel. The shorts are made for racing and training for long, hard rides. I tested them mostly on the trainer, and although they are meant for the hot days of summer, they function exceptionally well indoors. One of the reasons for that is the functionality of the chamois. The insert is only sewn to the front and rear of the shorts, so it moves freely with your body. No matter what angle you’re riding, whether you’re crouched in the drops, or on the tops, the insert sits in line with your body.

The chamois is slightly thicker than most race shorts, and you’ll notice there’s more surface area toward the front. The way the insert’s material works is some nifty tech that Assos has perfected throughout the years and results in a really great feel.

Comfortable at all power outputs

One of the other features that I really liked about the insert was its actual shape. When I ride hard efforts on the trainer, I move slightly forward on the saddle. In this position, the insert felt snug and cosy. According to Peter Hammerschmidt, the senior director of product management at Assos, that behaviour was a result of feedback from professionals testing the shorts. Assos currently sponsors the Tudor Cycling team, run by Fabian Cancellera who has had a long relationship with the Swiss brand.

“The insert is designed with the racer in mind,” Hammerschmidt says. “There is slightly more fabric toward the front of the insert, as when a cyclist is in a race position there is more pressure in the front.”

This design definitely increases seating comfort when you’re pushing it. There’s been quite a bit of trickle down tech from the RS + RSR bibs, which explains the chamois built for cyclists who are intending on riding far and fast. Couple that with the X-Frame bib straps, which fit snugly without cutting into your skin at all, and you have a pair of shorts that will keep your lower half content for hours. The bibs have a longer torso fit, which felt snug and secure under my jersey. The X-frame has been adapted from the A-frame bib straps, so it provides much of the functionality of the latter but without the straps extending below the jersey. It’s a considerable esthetic improvement, but also means that the bibs stay in place due to the corrugated finish.

The rubberized cuffs also provide good grip and complete the sleek look and feel. And more important than just looking good, they stay in place without pinching or grabbing leg hairs.

Breathability of the Assos Equipe R Bibs

Since it’s winter here, I couldn’t exactly get out in the hot weather to test breathability, but thankfully as we all know, trainer rides can get very sweaty. I definitely noticed that the bibs absorbed perspiration well, even after a three-hour indoor ride. That is a result of the fabric used, the Type.443 fabric. It is very similar to what’s part of the higher-end Equipe RS models, the Type.441. The construction of the shorts is simple but effective: only a couple of panels and only a few flat seams, which bolsters its elegant design.

Ready to race

The Assos Equipe R Bib Shorts S9 are perfect for a cyclist who wants race-fitting shorts with an insert that will provide some of the best comfort out there. The super-breathable bib, along with the famous Assos workmanship in a classic, dark-black colour means that the Equipe R Bibs are one of my favourite shorts I’ve tested in a while.

Assos Equipe R Bib Shorts S9, $260 Assos.com