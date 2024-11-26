The Scott Addict RC: Light, responsive and meant to go quick

The Addict RC is Scott’s lightest race bike, designed for riders who demand the best in speed and performance. The latest version has shaved 300g off the frame weight compared to the previous model, without sacrificing strength or race readiness. Weighing in under 5.9kg, it’s built to handle high-speed sprints, breakaways, and climb KOMs with ease.

Lightweight design

The frame features a clean, hollow design, with precision molding to ensure minimal resin and optimal strength. The result is a frame that’s not only lighter but also stronger where it counts.

Refined geometry for better handling

In terms of geometry, the Addict RC has been refined for better handling and stability. It supports wider tires (up to 34mm) for added comfort and versatility, and the bike’s responsive geometry makes it agile in tight corners and stable at high speeds.

Comfort and adjustability

Comfort is a priority, with features like a thinner seat tube for flexibility, a new Syncros SP-R101-CF seatpost, and plenty of tire clearance. The bike is also built for easy adjustments, with simple, user-friendly tools that make fine-tuning a breeze.

Syncros integration

The Addict RC features the new Syncros IC-R100-SL cockpit, which integrates a handlebar with a subtle flare for better aerodynamics and handling. The design reduces weight by 40g compared to previous models, while maintaining strength and stiffness. It also includes mounts for computers and accessories, including a lightweight 12g computer mount, 70 per cent lighter than the standard version.

Seatpost options

For the seatpost, the Addict RC offers two options: the SL seatpost, which is 10 per cent lighter than the previous model, and the Comfort seatpost, which adds 30 per cent more comfort. The new seatpost design improves flexibility, and the Comfort version also includes a magnetic bracket system to attach a rear light, making it practical for shorter days.

Addict RC Ultimate, US$15,0000

Addict RC Pro US$9,000

Addict RC 10 US$6,600

Addict RC 20 US$5,700

Addict RC 30 US$5,000

To learn more, check out Scott-sports.com