Favero Electronics is offering a unique after-sales service

When you buy cycling equipment, you always want to make sure you’re dealing with a company that has good customer service. If you’ve spent your hard-earned money on a product that you may use every day, you need to be sure that if something goes wrong, the brand has your back.

Favero Electronics, known for their Assioma power pedals for both road and mountain biking, is changing the game in that regard. The company has always been recognized for superior quality control, so when a small number of road pedals were potentially affected by spindle breakage, they made sure to provide the best support for their customers.

A limited number of Assioma road pedals from specific batches produced between February 2021 and September 2022 may have a defect that can, in very rare cases, cause the spindle to break. Fortunately, only a small number of pedals are affected by this potential issue. Thanks to their advanced tracking system, Favero identified all impacted units and is proactively notifying affected customers through the Favero Assioma app, as well as via email for those who provided it during product activation. This initiative is part of their ongoing commitment to providing the highest standards of customer service. They want to make sure that their customers are taken care of, in as straightforward a way as possible.

Not a recall: Peace of mind for customers

The Italian company was quick to clarify that this isn’t a recall. It’s not just them stating this: it was confirmed by a leading, independent testing and certification entity. They’re offering this voluntary replacement as a precaution to ensure customers have the best experience possible. It’s part of their commitment to customers and to ensuring that all of their products are of the highest quality. It’s rare for Favero to have issues with its products, which is why they make sure you have the most streamlined way to deal with any concerns.

An easy way for customers to know if they’re impacted

Customers affected by the sensor issue will be contacted by Sunday, Oct. 13, via the Favero Assioma app (so make sure yours is updated) or through the email registered during product activation. If you don’t see any red labels under your sensor(s) in the app, there’s no need for concern; your sensor(s) are not impacted.

Simplified replacement process

To replace affected sensors, first update the Favero Assioma app. Then, connect your pedals via Bluetooth to identify which ones need replacement, indicated by a red “free replacement” label. Follow the guided procedure, providing any necessary shipping information. After deactivating the affected sensor(s) in the app, your new pedal(s) will be shipped to you at no cost with quick shipping, and you won’t need to return the old ones—simply dispose of them according to regulations.

To learn more, you can also visit cycling.favero.com/en/freereplacement01010