Trek expands recall for Emonda SLR and Speed Concept SLR to Canada

Trek is expanding a voluntary recall on select carbon fibre bars to Canada. The recall applies to 2021/2022 Emonda SLR bikes and 2022 Speed Concept SLR bikes. It also includes Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stems purchased as an aftermarket upgrade.

The recall is due to the potential for a fall hazard from the carbon fibre handlebar/stem, which may fracture.

Trek has received one report of an incident in Canada due to the Aeolus bar-stem combo. That resulted in a “concussion, stitches and dental injury,” according to the Government of Canada’s notice of recall. 37 additional incidents were reported in the United States. Five relating to Speed Concept bikes and 32 from the Aelous bar-stem.

Trek is requesting riders with the impacted bikes stop riding them immediately and contact their local authorized Trek retailer to arrange for a free repair.

For more information, or to find out if your model of Emona or Speed Concept is affected by the recall, consult the recall notice or a local Trek Dealer. Any rider with questions can contact Trek Canada by telephone toll-free at 1-800-373-4594, or visit their website.

Trek voluntary recall: affected products